Whistleblower’s attorney warns Trump to ‘cease and desist’ attacks or face ‘legal and ethical peril’
A lawyer representing the anonymous whistleblower who exposed the Ukraine extortion scandal on Thursday sent the White House Counsel a letter urging him to warn President Donald Trump to “cease and desist” his attacks against his client, and asking him to remind the president he will be in “legal and ethical peril” should the whistleblower or his family be harmed.
“I am writing out of deep concern that your client, the President of the United States, is engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client, the Intelligence Community Whistleblower, and their family in physical danger,’ the letter, published by CNN, reads. “I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his, or his surrogates’, behavior.”
The attorney, Andrew Bakaj, reminded White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, that President Trump has repeatedly attacked the whistleblower, even at one point likening him to a “spy,” and saying, publicly: “You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart with spies and treason, right? We used to handle it a little differently than we do now.”
President Trump said that whoever provided the whistleblower with information about his call with the Ukrainian president is “close to a spy,” adding that in the old days spies were dealt with differently https://t.co/0JhESEurca pic.twitter.com/Gn4qSDuml6
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 27, 2019
Bakaj continued: “In the ‘old days,’ spies were summarily executed.”
“Respectfully, your client’s rhetoric and behavior fall well beneath the dignity of the office,” Bakaj added.
“These are not words of an individual with a firm grasp of the significance of the office which he occupies, nor a fundamental understanding of the significance of each word he articulates by virtue of occupying that office,” Bakaj also told Cipollone.
Bakaj also warned Cipollone of the likely violations of federal law Trump may have engaged in.
“In light of this, it is reasonable to submit that your client’s activity constitutes a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1512, Tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant. Furthermore, because my client is a lawful whistleblower and a prospective congressional witness, any threats to influence, obstruct, or impede my client’s cooperation is a violation of 18 U.SC. § 1505, Obstruction of proceedings before departments, agencies, and committees. Finally, reprisal against my client for cooperating with a congressional inquiry would be a violation of 18 U.SC. § 1513, Retaliating against a witness, victim, or an informant.”
“Let me be clear: should any harm befall any suspected named whistleblower or their family, the blame will rest squarely with your client.”
‘Sign of a recession?’: CEOs stepping down at levels not seen since 2008
"You expect a high turnover during a recession period. To see more turnover during a period where companies are doing very well is surprising."
A record number of CEOs left their positions in October, a corporate outplacement firm reported Wednesday, the most in one month since the 2008 recession.
The news from Challenger, Gray & Christmas raised eyebrows—and concerns over a possible incoming recession—Wednesday evening at progressive news co-op The District Sentinel's radio show.
Anonymous Trump official’s book says the president sends aides into ‘full-blown panic’ and ‘stumbles, slurs, gets confused’
A new book by the anonymous Trump administration official who wrote the famous New York Times op-ed detailing a “resistance” to the president with the government is set to be released soon, and the Washington Post has obtained an early copy. It published an article describing the controversial book, which the White House called a “work of fiction.”
Top Texas GOP donor resigns from company after copping to conduit contributions
James Dannenbaum, president and CEO of the high-powered Dannenbaum Engineering, was charged with a scheme to get employees to donate to three congressional candidates in 2017.
James Dannenbaum, a prolific Texas Republican donor and former University of Texas regent, is resigning from his namesake engineering company after admitting to coordinating illegal campaign contributions in 2017.
Dannenbaum, the president and CEO of Houston-based Dannenbaum Engineering, was charged Monday with recruiting employees to donate over $20,000 to three congressional candidates in February 2017 and then reimbursing them with corporate funds. It is a felony to set up such "conduit" donations, which typically happen when the offender has already given the maximum amount to campaigns, which was $2,700 per election last cycle.