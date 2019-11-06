Whistleblower’s lawyer blasts Trump Jr for putting his client’s family ‘at risk’
President Donald Trump’s son published on Wednesday the name of the alleged anonymous whistleblower whose complaint fired the impeachment inquiry against Trump, breaking strict conventions for protecting officials who reveal wrongdoing in government.
Amid calls by the president himself to expose the whistleblower, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the name of a CIA analyst which has circulated online for weeks, and linked to a Breitbart news article implying the person was pro-Democrat and anti-Trump.
AFP could not independently verify the whistleblower’s identity and is not publishing the name.
But the revelation by the president’s son comes as the White House seeks to discredit the mounting impeachment effort in Congress against Trump, painting it as driven by politics.
“There is no Whistleblower. There is someone with an agenda against Donald Trump,” the president tweeted on Monday.
Standing beside Trump at a political rally in Kentucky Monday, Republican Senator Rand Paul threatened to expose the person and demanded they testify in Congress.
“We also now know the name of the whistleblower… I say tonight to the media, do your job and print his name.”
Andrew Bakaj, the whistleblower’s lawyer, would not confirm or deny the reported name, but said Trump Jr. and others were endangering the person as well as the system built to protect whistleblowers.
“Identifying any name for the whistleblower will simply place that individual and their family at risk,” he told AFP.
“It won’t, however, relieve the president of the need to address the substantive allegations, all of which have been substantially proven to be true.”
– Exposed Trump’s Ukraine dealings –
Democrats launched the impeachment investigation in August after the whistleblower sent a formal complaint to the inspector general of the intelligence community, alleging that Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July 25 phone call to help the US leader’s upcoming reelection campaign.
Democrats have accused Trump of abuse of power and illegally leveraging US military aid for political favors from a foreign country– a quid pro quo that Trump denies.
A subsequently released call record shows Trump asked Zelensky for a “favor” and specified that Ukraine should open investigations into Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden, as well as into allegations, widely discredited, that Ukraine helped the Democrats in the 2016 election.
Republicans painted the whistleblower, who had worked on the White House national security council earlier this year, as a Democratic Party supporter who lacked direct knowledge of the July 25 call.
But the call record and subsequent testimony to the impeachment inquiry by officials support the allegations that Trump withheld aid to pressure Zelensky to dig up dirt on Biden and the Democrats.
In testimony released Tuesday, close Trump ally Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, admitted he had told a senior Ukraine official that the aid would not be released until Zelensky fulfilled Trump’s demands.
The View’s Meghan McCain runs out of excuses for Lindsey Graham choosing to ignore impeachment evidence
"The View" co-host Meghan McCain found herself unable to defend Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for insisting he would not read evidence from the House impeachment inquiry.
The Senate Judiciary Committee chairman told reporters he had "written the whole process off" as "a bunch of B.S." -- and McCain said her late father's good friend was making a grave error.
"I don't think he should resign," McCain said, disagreeing with her co-hosts. "I mean, it's always hard for me to talk about Lindsey because I love him, and I grew up with him, and I think that he's doing what he thinks is best in his state and in his -- in his realm."
‘Delicious tears from Bevin supporters’: Libertarian Party chides GOP after splitting Kentucky vote
The Libertarian Party of Kentucky this week took credit for the apparent defeat of Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin (R).
After a close election on Tuesday, Democratic challenger Andy Beshear declared himself the winner with 49.2% of the vote compared to Bevin's 48.8%. But as of Wednesday morning, Bevin was refusing to concede the race.
But that didn't stop the Libertarian Party from taking a victory lap on Facebook, WKYT reported.
"In an ideal world, we elect Libertarian candidates and advance liberty. Failing that, we push mainstream candidates towards liberty to advance the cause," the statement said. "But if we can’t do those things, we are always happy to split the vote in a way that causes delicious tears. Tonight there are plenty of delicious tears from Bevin supporters."