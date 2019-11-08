White cop pleads guilty to beating black undercover colleague during St. Louis police protests
This Friday, a St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty to beating an undercover colleague who was working a police protest in 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Randy Hays, who is 32, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law, which is a felony.
Hays admitted to beating Luther Hall with a baton, striking him three to four times before shoving him to the ground. Hays also admitted that Hall posed no threat to officers at the time of the incident and that there was no probable cause to arrest him.
The incident took place during a protest that was sparked by the acquittal of former St. Louis police Officer Jason Stockley of murder.
Hays faces up to 10 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on March 17 and remains free on bond until then.
Hays is the second officer to plead guilty in the case after four were indicted in December for throwing Hall, who is a 22-year police veteran, to the ground and beating him.
‘Shadiest Trump cabinet official’: Oil lobbyist turned Interior Secretary proposes giving ‘coveted’ contract to ex-client
Critics called on Congress to open an investigation immediately.
Watchdog and conservation groups called out former oil lobbyist and current Interior Secretary David Bernhardt Friday over the department's attempt to give a "coveted" permanent water supply contract to one of Bernhardt's ex-clients.
"Bernhardt is fast making a play for title of 'Shadiest Trump Cabinet Official.'"—Robert Weissman, Public Citizen
‘An extraordinary day’: Brazilian leftist leader Lula freed from prison
"An extraordinary day in Brazil—for the world, given Lula's stature."
This is a developing story... check back for updates.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, was freed from prison Friday after a year-and-a-half behind bars due to a politically motivated prosecution from the country's right-wing government.
A large crowd, most decked in Workers' Party red, gathered to welcome Lula back to freedom.
