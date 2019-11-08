White cop pleads guilty to beating black undercover colleague during St. Louis police protests

This Friday, a St. Louis police officer pleaded guilty to beating an undercover colleague who was working a police protest in 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Randy Hays, who is 32, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law, which is a felony.

Hays admitted to beating Luther Hall with a baton, striking him three to four times before shoving him to the ground. Hays also admitted that Hall posed no threat to officers at the time of the incident and that there was no probable cause to arrest him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place during a protest that was sparked by the acquittal of former St. Louis police Officer Jason Stockley of murder.

Hays faces up to 10 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on March 17 and remains free on bond until then.

Hays is the second officer to plead guilty in the case after four were indicted in December for throwing Hall, who is a 22-year police veteran, to the ground and beating him.

Featured image via Shutterstock