White House aide’s impeachment testimony debunked yet another Republican defense of Trump’s Ukraine scheme

On Tuesday, the transcript of Office of Management and Budget official Mark Sandy’s testimony in the impeachment inquiry was released.

One of the key takeaways of Sandy’s disclosure to lawmakers blows up one of the GOP’s defenses of the push to delay military aid to Ukraine: That President Donald Trump is just naturally skeptical of foreign aid, and it could have been one case out of a larger administration probe into foreign aid spending.

Sandy specifically testified that Trump asked for a hold on Ukraine aid because he “had seen a media report” that got him suspicious. It is unclear what this media report was.

This undercuts GOP argument that the Ukraine hold may have been part of a broader review of foreign aid packages. Trump apparently asked about the Ukraine aid specifically after reading an unspecified media report…https://t.co/AIYmHdw2oU pic.twitter.com/KiyMYbZNoD — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 26, 2019

Other aides at the State Department and the National Security Council have said they believed the delay was part of an extortion scheme to compel Ukraine to hunt for political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.