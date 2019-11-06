White House blindsided by Trump Jr’s tweet outing the alleged whistleblower: report

On Wednesday, Donald Trump Jr. posted a tweet that named and identified the alleged whistleblower behind the complaint that triggered the Ukraine investigation and impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

According to Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali, nobody at the White House had any advance knowledge that the president’s son was going to out the whistleblower:

The White House says the president nor any senior administration official was aware in advance that the president’s eldest son was going to tweet out the name of the alleged whistleblower. I’ve also asked if they approve of his decision to do so. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 6, 2019

The alleged identity of the whistleblower was first revealed in a post at Real Clear Investigations. So far, no mainstream media outlet has picked up that information, to prevent the whistleblower from being exposed to reprisal or threats.