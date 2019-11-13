Quantcast
White House claims Trump ‘not watching’ impeachment hearing as his Twitter account goes silent

13 mins ago

November 13, 2019

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is "not watching" his first public impeachment hearing.

As House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called the hearing to order, Trump's Twitter account went suddenly silent.

But Grisham told reporters that the president was "working."

"He's in the Oval in meetings. Not watching. He's working," she said, according to a pool report.

.@PressSec tells me President Trump is not tuning in to the impeachment hearing now underway. "He's in the Oval in meetings. Not watching. He's working."

Taylor staffer overheard Trump impatiently asking Sondland about ‘the investigations’ one day after infamous July 25 call

16 mins ago

November 13, 2019

The acting ambassador to Ukraine said he has learned since his closed-door testimony that President Donald Trump appeared keenly interested in the status of an investigation into Joe Biden by Ukraine.

Bill Taylor, the president's top diplomat in Ukraine, testified Wednesday that he learned last week from a staffer, after he was deposed in a closed-door hearing, about an incident that took place a day after Trump's call to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26," Taylor testified.

Taylor was visiting the front of Ukraine's war with Russia at the time with Kurt Volker, then a special envoy to the country, and a member of the ambassador's staff accompanied EU ambassador Gordon Sondland to a meeting with Andrey Yermak, an aide to Zelensky.

‘You should be ashamed’: Devin Nunes ripped for attacking impeachment witnesses in ‘lie-filled opening statement’

47 mins ago

November 13, 2019

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) gave an "angry and conspiratorial" opening statement as the lead Republican defending President Donald Trump in the first televised impeachment hearing.

Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, talked about conspiracy theories and "nude pictures of Trump" during his opening statement.

The Fresno Republican's opening statement was roundly mocked online. Here's some of what people were saying:

Attacks on the state Department witnesses are stupid. Nunes and his talk of Ukrainian sequels belongs on Hannity. George Kent is showing us why right now. But I hope the GOP keeps acting this way. It will render meaningless any legit claims they make.

