White House claims Trump ‘not watching’ impeachment hearing as his Twitter account goes silent
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is “not watching” his first public impeachment hearing.
As House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) called the hearing to order, Trump’s Twitter account went suddenly silent.
But Grisham told reporters that the president was “working.”
“He’s in the Oval in meetings. Not watching. He’s working,” she said, according to a pool report.
.@PressSec tells me President Trump is not tuning in to the impeachment hearing now underway. “He’s in the Oval in meetings. Not watching. He’s working.”
— Jordyn Phelps (@JordynPhelps) November 13, 2019
READ THE TRANSCRIPT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019
NEVER TRUMPERS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2019