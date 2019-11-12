White House in ‘chaos’ in advance of public impeachment hearings: report

On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” chief White House reporter Jim Acosta broke down how President Donald Trump’s administration is in a state of turmoil with hours to go before the public impeachment hearings begin in the House.

“It is a picture of chaos as the president heads into this very different phase for him in the impeachment inquiry, very public phase with officials testifying in front of cameras up on Capitol Hill,” said Acosta.

“My colleagues and I over here at the White House are hearing from our sources that when Mick Mulvaney, the acting chief of staff, started these legal maneuverings a few days ago, first he would join this lawsuit in federal court that would determine whether or not he should respond to these congressional subpoenas up on Capitol Hill and testify, and then yesterday he decided he’s going to pull out of that legal challenge and pose his own legal challenge, file his own lawsuit and then this morning we find out he’s scrapping the whole thing altogether and going back to the original legal guidance from the administration that he’s immune from testifying under this subpoena that has been issued for his testimony,” continued Acosta.

“And Anderson, what we’re hearing from our sources is that the White House counsel office is very upset,” added Acosta. “The president is very upset about this. They are aggravated with Mick Mulvaney for opening up this Pandora’s Box right before these public hearings get started. The words of one official inside of the administration, ‘What the hell was he thinking?’ And Anderson, what it shows to us, heading into these hearings, is that there is a lot of infighting and chaos going on behind the scenes in this administration at a very critical moment for the president.”

Watch below: