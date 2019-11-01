White House lawyer instructed Vindman to never discuss Trump’s ‘perfect’ Ukraine call: report

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman told congressional investigators this week that White House attorney John Eisenberg instructed him not to discuss the contents of President Donald Trump’s purportedly “perfect” call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Politico reports that Vindman claims that Eisenberg told him to not tell anyone about the president’s call with Zelensky four days after he informed Eisenberg of his concerns about Trump pressuring his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vindman told investigators that this made him suspicious of Eisenberg’s decision to place records of the call in the National Security Council’s top-secret server system that is normally reserved for highly classified intelligence secrets.

Vindman said that this request also disturbed him because it would directly interfere with his ability to do his job of coordinating Ukraine policy across multiple government agencies.

Vindman this week offered damning testimony claiming that the Trump White House had omitted key portions of Trump’s call with Zelensky from its official readout that it eventually released to the public. Trump has claimed that the readout shows his call with the Ukrainian president was “perfect” despite the fact that he repeatedly pressed to have the Ukrainian government investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.