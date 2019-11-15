Trump’s White House quickly caught in another lie after releasing second Ukraine call memo
This Friday, the White House released a transcript of President Trump’s first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to the readout of the call that was given to reporters back in April, the White House claimed that among other things, Trump “expressed his commitment” to “root out corruption” in the country.
But upon the release of the rough transcript this Friday, various reporters noted that there is no mention of rooting out corruption as the White House claimed back in April.
This seems notable. There's no mention of combatting corruption in the first transcript of Trump's call with Zelensky, despite the White House telling reporters in an April readout that rooting out corruption was discussed. I've asked the White House to explain the discrepancy.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 15, 2019
As @kaitlancollins noted, the document the White House released today does not match its official "readout" of the April call.
The readout, below, said Trump talked about rooting out corruption and supporting Ukraine's sovereignty. The document shows no mention of either. pic.twitter.com/hC4n6Cgmd4
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 15, 2019
NOTABLE
The readout of Trump’s April call with Zelensky said Trump “expressed his commitment to … root out corruption.”
There is no reference to corruption in the rough transcript of the call released by the White House today. pic.twitter.com/HsP3p0r3bV
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 15, 2019
Trump’s White House quickly caught in another lie after releasing second Ukraine call memo
This Friday, the White House released a transcript of President Trump's first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to the readout of the call that was given to reporters back in April, the White House claimed that among other things, Trump "expressed his commitment" to "root out corruption" in the country.
But upon the release of the rough transcript this Friday, various reporters noted that there is no mention of rooting out corruption as the White House claimed back in April.
Breaking Banner
GOP lawmakers will turn on Trump the moment the public leans a few more points towards impeachment: conservative
According to Bulwark columnist Philip Rotner, GOP lawmakers for the moment are parroting Donald Trump's insistence that he is innocent of any wrongdoing with regard to withholding aid to Ukraine's president unless he was given political dirt on his political opponent, but that could quickly come to an end if certain key witnesses are allowed to testify.
As the conservative columnist noted, he previously said that the president would base his defense on the simple phrase "I didn't do it," and -- now that the impeachment hearings have started -- it appears the GOP is running with the president's spin.
Ousted US envoy Marie Yovanovitch testifies at Trump impeachment hearing
An ousted US envoy to Ukraine who said she felt threatened by Donald Trump testified Friday on Day Two of impeachment hearings looking into whether the president abused his office for personal political gain.
Earlier witnesses in the inquiry said ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was removed after a smear campaign involving Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, accused of helping to coordinate the president's effort to pressure Kiev into investigating his Democratic rival Joe Biden.
Yovanovitch, a highly regarded career diplomat who was pulled from her post in May, will now tell her side of the story in an open, nationally televised setting, as Democratic lawmakers sharpen their case against the president.