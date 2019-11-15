Trump’s White House quickly caught in another lie after releasing second Ukraine call memo

This Friday, the White House released a transcript of President Trump’s first phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the readout of the call that was given to reporters back in April, the White House claimed that among other things, Trump “expressed his commitment” to “root out corruption” in the country.

But upon the release of the rough transcript this Friday, various reporters noted that there is no mention of rooting out corruption as the White House claimed back in April.

This seems notable. There's no mention of combatting corruption in the first transcript of Trump's call with Zelensky, despite the White House telling reporters in an April readout that rooting out corruption was discussed. I've asked the White House to explain the discrepancy. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 15, 2019

As @kaitlancollins noted, the document the White House released today does not match its official "readout" of the April call. The readout, below, said Trump talked about rooting out corruption and supporting Ukraine's sovereignty. The document shows no mention of either. pic.twitter.com/hC4n6Cgmd4 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 15, 2019

NOTABLE The readout of Trump’s April call with Zelensky said Trump “expressed his commitment to … root out corruption.” There is no reference to corruption in the rough transcript of the call released by the White House today. pic.twitter.com/HsP3p0r3bV — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) November 15, 2019