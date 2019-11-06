White House reporter explains why Bill Taylor could be very damaging to Trump – and nearly impossible for the GOP to discredit
During a segment on MSNBC this Wednesday, host Chris Jansing started out by recounting top US diplomat Bill Taylor’s biography, which includes being a “West Point graduate, Vietnam veteran … non-partisan diplomat…”
“This is going to be a very interesting set of testimony to watch,” Jansing said. “Because if the Republicans decide that the way to go after him is to somehow discredit his testimony, I say, good luck with that.”
American foreign policy strategist Nancy Soderberg agreed, saying that the President and his supporters are “trying to deflect, impugn the reputation of highly respectable career foreign service military officers who are serving their oath of office to uphold the Constitution and frankly telling the truth.”
Jansing then turned to White House reporter Jonathan Lemire and mentioned the “copious notes” Taylor kept.
“Ambassador Taylor has alway loomed large as a witness here who could potentially be very damaging to the President,” Lemire replied. “He also, let’s remember, can’t be painted as a never-Trumper or a Deep State operative. He was asked by Secretary of State Pompeo to almost come out of retirement to take this job, this top envoy job to the Ukraine.”
“He convinced himself that his duty to country superseded his reservations, and he took this job,” he continued, adding that Taylor’s testimony “put a real human face on this.”
“He described vividly being in Ukraine and being on a bridge, across the bridge where [there were] Russian-backed militia forces, and he suggested that these are people — Ukrainian lives would be in danger if the military aid did not go through to Ukraine.”
CNN’s Jim Acosta lays out damning record of how Trump’s allies have changed their story on Ukraine
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta walked through how dramatically President Donald Trump and his allies have changed their story on the Ukraine scandal as new facts have emerged.
"The White House is bracing for the upcoming public hearings in the inquiry, and getting more nervous about the newly-released testimony from senior officials, like the top diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, and European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who revised his recollections to say there was a quid pro quo with the Ukrainian president. But aides to the president still don't see a quid pro quo ... The presidents' loyalists are changing their tune on the inquiry, now claiming the administration was too incoherent engage in a quid pro quo."
Saudi royals used ex-Twitter employees to help spy on political enemies: Justice Department
On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Justice Department is charging two former Twitter employees, Ahmad Abouammo and Ali Alzabarah, in an alleged scheme to help the government of Saudi Arabia spy on the accounts of their political enemies.
Abouammo, a U.S. citizen, is accused of spying on the Twitter accounts of three users that discussed the regime, and falsifying an invoice to obstruct federal law enforcement. Alzabarah, a Saudi national, allegedly gained the personal information of over 6,000 accounts in 2015 for the government of Riyadh, including that of dissident Omar Abdulaziz. Ahmed Almutairi, a second Saudi citizen, allegedly acted as a liaison between these two employees and the Saudi government.
‘Trump has cheated since he was 20 years old’: Biographer warns the pattern will continue in 2020 race
At the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is the issue of the administration seeking foreign election interference to essentially "cheat" in the 2020 presidential election.
Trump biographer Tim O'Brien, who wrote the 2005 book TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, told MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Wednesday to expect the president to continue seeking to cheat in his re-election bid.
"Can you imagine any scenario where Republicans are forced by the fact patterns, by public opinion, to call down there and say we’ve got to censor you, we’ve got to do something," Wallace asked.