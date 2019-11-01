‘Will he be tried as an adult?’ Internet cracks up at Trump’s claim he ‘hasn’t done anything wrong’

President Donald Trump went off on Twitter Friday in a series of tweets, and one of which claimed he can’t be impeached because he “hasn’t done anything wrong!”

You can’t Impeach someone who hasn’t done anything wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Legal analysts have two schools of thought on Trump’s bribe to Ukraine: The Wall Street Journal said that Trump is too stupid to actually commit any quid pro quo. The other comment from legal scholars is that it’s a textbook example of an abuse of power and extortion.

Trump and Republicans have opted for a “don’t believe your lying eyes,” approach to the scandal. Behind closed doors, they’re in a panic, but in public, they’re telling people to read the summary of the call and see that it has nothing to do with former Vice President Joe Biden. The summary posted by the White House specifically says Biden’s name more than once and has Trump say “I need you to do us a favor though,” after he was asked for more weapons for Ukraine to fight back Russia.

As a fact check a screen capture of the summary appears below:

All of it prompted the internet to unleash on the president. You can read the hilarious mockery below:

That’s true, which is why you’re getting impeached. — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) November 1, 2019

1) felony campaign finance violations

2) obstruction of justice

3) domestic emoluments violations

4) foreign emoluments violations

5) obstruction of Congress

6) abuse of the power of office There’s six — Kurt Bernhard (@bernhard_kurt) November 1, 2019

Will Trump be tried as an adult? — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 1, 2019

For once, we AGREE with you. That's why President Obama was never impeached, despite your many idiotic tweets calling for it. YOU, on the other hand, have done PLENTY of wrong things, and that's why you're being impeached. Buckle up, Spanky.#ImpeachmentIsComing — BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 1, 2019

In fact, we must impeach and imprison the President of the United States. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 1, 2019

This is true. Unfortunately for you, you have done so much wrong. Brace yourself. The ratings for the #ImpeachmentHearings will be through the roof. #ImpeachAndRemoveTrump — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) November 1, 2019

Read us the 20 minutes of transcript missing from the memorandum you released. — Pat Fuller is a Democrat #Antiracist #GutsyWoman (@bannerite) November 1, 2019

The most indictments, felonies, and guilty pleas in Presidential history. You’re not exactly innocent. — James Parkley (@jnarls) November 1, 2019

Correct, but you can impeach somebody who extorted Ukraine, conspired with justice, obstructed justice, and hell, is just an incompetent bankrupting the country. But double chin up, I wrote this book for youhttps://t.co/4jxGFeHl0L — Howard (@HowardA_Esq) November 1, 2019

Well, good news. You did a ton of shit wrong. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 1, 2019

Fact is Mulvaney, Hill, Bolton, Vindman and yourself admitted you asked Ukraine to investigate Democrats. This is foreign interference in elections. Must be pretty obtuse if you don’t think Trump tried to leverage military aid to get it done. Republicans have impeachment access! — ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) November 1, 2019

What about if you conspired with a foreign power to interfere in our election and then tried to hide electronic transcripts of the call in a secure server and instructed officials to disregard congressional subpoenas to testify and — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 1, 2019

You have demonstrated, perfectly, why abuse of power is so dangerous. You have violated the emoluments clauses. And you continue to prevent our Congress from learning the full truth about Ukraine, Syria, Turkey, China, and Russia. Just what are you hiding!!!? — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) November 1, 2019