With over 2,000 fascinating shows, CuriosityStream is the Netflix of documentaries
Everyone loves a good story. While movies and TV series can be addictive, there is nothing more gripping than the real world.
If you love to learn about science, history, nature, technology, and other topics, CuriosityStream should keep you entertained. This platform gives you unlimited access to over 2,000 documentary shows and series, including award-winning original content. You can get a two-year subscription now for $29.99 via the Raw Story Store. Quite a deal, since it comes out to the equivalent of $1.25 / month.
Created by the founder of the Discovery network, CuriosityStream is effectively the Netflix of documentaries. The platform lets you stream factual content around the clock, with shows from the likes of Stephen Hawking and David Attenborough.
CuriosityStream lets you browse by topic, and you get smart recommendations based on your interests. You can find shows on history, society, nature, lifestyle, science, and much more. If you prefer human input, you can check out the collections that are hand-picked by CuriosityStream’s team of experts.
You can enjoy CuriosityStream through any web browser, and on your TV via a streaming device or games console. On mobile, you can download apps for iOS and Android.
Worth $40, two-year subscriptions are now only $29.99 for a limited time. You can also get a three-year subscription for $40 — that’s a third off.
Prices subject to change
