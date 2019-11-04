Witnesses against Trump are emphasizing his hunt for Biden dirt could get Ukrainians killed: reporter

On Monday, CNN reporter Marshall Cohen noted that witnesses called in the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump have nearly all raised a key issue that the president has not emphasized: That Ukraine is currently involved in a war with Russia that is killing Ukrainians.

Almost every witness in the impeachment inquiry — career officials and Trump appointees — brought up something that Trump rarely talks about: Ukraine is still literally at war with Russia, and more than 13,000 Ukrainians have been killed. — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) November 4, 2019

This is significant because one of the key things Trump and his associates allegedly attempted to do to force the Ukrainian government to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden was to withhold military aid — something that would be crucial in helping them defend their civilians against Russia.

The war between Ukraine and Russia has been raging for years, as Russia has seized the Crimean peninsula for itself.