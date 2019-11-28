Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You are all terrorists’: Canadian man fined for screaming racist insults at customer service rep

Published

5 mins ago

on

On Thursday, the Montreal Gazette reported that the Quebec Tribunal of Human Rights has handed down a $4,000 fine to a man for “intolerable racist conduct” on a call with a Bell Canada customer service agent in 2016.

The man, Jean-François Éthier, called to cancel his service. When the agent, Mohamed Jied, mentioned his first name to the Éthier, the recording shows that the call broke down into a fight, with Éthier shouting racist insults.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Take your bags, take your turban and get out of Quebec,” yelled Éthier in one part of the conversation.

“I am Canadian,” replied Jied. This did not deter Éthier, who continued to shout at him.

“Get f**ked, okay?” said Jied, finally losing his patience. “Young man, f**k you.”

“You are all terrorists. That is guaranteed,” shot back Éthier.

Jied later called back three times to apologize for his own loss of temper. He was fired for the insults and for calling back a customer against corporate policy, but successfully appealed this decision to the labor board, which downgraded his termination to a six month unpaid suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tribunal of Human Rights found in favor of Jied on November 22. “Discriminatory language, because of its hostility and intensity, constitutes intolerable racist conduct in a free and democratic society with such fundamental values as those underlying the Charter of Rights,” wrote judge Mario Gervais.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You are all terrorists’: Canadian man fined for screaming racist insults at customer service rep

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

On Thursday, the Montreal Gazette reported that the Quebec Tribunal of Human Rights has handed down a $4,000 fine to a man for "intolerable racist conduct" on a call with a Bell Canada customer service agent in 2016.

The man, Jean-François Éthier, called to cancel his service. When the agent, Mohamed Jied, mentioned his first name to the Éthier, the recording shows that the call broke down into a fight, with Éthier shouting racist insults.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ohio Republicans plead not guilty to charges of illegal campaigning

Published

39 mins ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

Two Republicans, including the Marion auditor-elect, have entered not guilty pleas, the Marion Star reports.

"Robert E. Landon III, the city auditor-elect, and John R. Matthews II, the ex-chair of the Marion County Republican Party, were scheduled to have an arraignment on Tuesday in Marion Municipal Court. They instead pleaded not guilty to election-related charges through court filings, according to court records," the newspaper explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Umpa lopa doodle dee doo’: Eric Trump mocked for new ‘Leave Our President Alone’ stunt

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 28, 2019

By

On Thanksgiving Day, Eric Trump attacked the impeachment effort by tweeting an image of a classic Trump hat, with the slogan altered to read "Leave Our President Alone," complete with a hashtag:

#LeaveOurPresidentAlone pic.twitter.com/z24eTX5f5b

— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 28, 2019

Continue Reading
 
 