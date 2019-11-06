You can get these $260 noise-cancelling headphones for only $70 today
We live in an age where those who shout the loudest reap the rewards. If you would like to escape the noise, you should definitely consider the TREBLAB Z2 headphones.
With noise-cancelling technology and 35 hours of battery life, these premium headphones offer a great upgrade for music lovers. They are normally priced at $259.99, but for a limited time you can pick them up for just $69.99 at the Raw Story Store.
Whether it’s the rattle of a subway train or your colleagues in conversation, the outside world can be really distracting. The TREBLAB Z2 headphones have been designed to drown out unwanted distractions using T-Quiet active noise-cancelling technology, so you can focus on the music.
The sound that remains is compelling. The Z2 headphones connect to your phone or music player via Bluetooth, and deliver high-quality audio via 40mm neodymium-backed speakers.
You can listen for up to 35 hours on a full charge, and the ergonomic design makes these headphones comfortable to wear all day.
Order now for $69.99 to pick up these Amazon’s Choice headphones and save 73% on the original price.
Stack Commerce
You can get these $260 noise-cancelling headphones for only $70 today
We live in an age where those who shout the loudest reap the rewards. If you would like to escape the noise, you should definitely consider the TREBLAB Z2 headphones.
With noise-cancelling technology and 35 hours of battery life, these premium headphones offer a great upgrade for music lovers. They are normally priced at $259.99, but for a limited time you can pick them up for just $69.99 at the Raw Story Store.
Stack Commerce
How to absorb the top takeaways of today’s best books in minutes
Reading is a great way to open your mind and explore new ideas. The 12min Book Summary Library wants to make great reads more accessible, even for people with packed schedules.
This ebook library offers condensed versions of titles from thought leaders, from self-improvement to business and beyond. Lifetime subscriptions are worth $346.50, but you can grab yours now for $39 via the Raw Story Store.
Stack Commerce
Feeling the chill? This 10-foot-wide big blanket will keep your whole family warm.
As a notable Game of Thrones character might say: “Winter is coming.” While things get heated in Congress, you can keep your family toasty this winter with the aptly named Big Blanket.
Measuring 10 feet wide, this huge throw is designed to replace multiple blankets. It is perfect for movie nights, getting cozy around the campfire, and game day in the stands. Normally priced at $500, the Big Blanket is now only $129 at the Raw Story Store.