‘You can hear Republican talking points disintegrating’ during Vindman testimony: CNN’s Toobin
The testimonies of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and State Department official Jennifer Williams on Tuesday offered damaging accounts of their concerns about President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin came away impressed by the two officials’ testimony, and he said they made a significant dent into the Republican Party’s strategy to defend Trump.
“There was a sound you can hear during a lot of the testimony today, which was Republican talking points disintegrating, like crystals falling apart,” he said.
Host Jake Tapper asked him to elaborate, and Toobin responded by running down all the ways that the testimony hurt the GOP’s case.
“The idea that all of the information that the Democrats have produced so far was secondhand — well, obviously, today, we heard a great deal about the president’s own role in the July 25th phone call,” Toobin said. “The second point was that, well, Ukraine didn’t know that the aid was conditioned on pursuing these investigations for the president’s political benefit. Col. Vindman refuted that, convincingly.”
Toobin also said that the testimony debunked the talking point that Trump couldn’t have been trying to extort Ukraine because they wound up getting their military aid after all.
“Dan Goldman, the counsel, did a very effective job of showing that the reason the aid was produced was that the whistleblower had come forward at that point,” he said.
