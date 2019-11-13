‘You should be ashamed’: Devin Nunes ripped for attacking impeachment witnesses in ‘lie-filled opening statement’

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) gave an “angry and conspiratorial” opening statement as the lead Republican defending President Donald Trump in the first televised impeachment hearing.

Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, talked about conspiracy theories and “nude pictures of Trump” during his opening statement.

The Fresno Republican’s opening statement was roundly mocked online. Here’s some of what people were saying:

Attacks on the state Department witnesses are stupid. Nunes and his talk of Ukrainian sequels belongs on Hannity. George Kent is showing us why right now. But I hope the GOP keeps acting this way. It will render meaningless any legit claims they make. — Nicolle Wallace (@NicolleDWallace) November 13, 2019

Man if Devin Nunes is your lead guy in the defense of your ethics you are so fucked — john r stanton (@dcbigjohn) November 13, 2019

In his opening statement, Rep. Devin Nunes mentions "Steele dossier," "nude pictures" and "Alexandra Chalupa." "Anyone familiar with the Democrats' scorched-earth war against President Trump would not be surprised… that this is a carefully orchestrated media smear campaign." — Toluse Olorunnipa (@ToluseO) November 13, 2019

Devin Nunes accusing someone else of engaging in "cult like" behavior takes some real self-delusion. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) November 13, 2019

Now is a good time to remind everyone that Serious Person Devin Nunes is suing a pretend cow over satirical tweets. Cc: @LizMair — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) November 13, 2019

Devin Nunes just read the most boring and lie-filled opening statement in American history. It was utterly ridiculous. And everyone is now dumber for having to listen to it. #TrumpBribery — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 13, 2019

There were many many words from Devin Nunes but not one of them was a defense of President Trump's "perfect" phone call. — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) November 13, 2019

Schiff’s statement was understandable to everyone. Nunes’s statement was understandable to everyone who watches Hannity 23 hours a day. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 13, 2019

Schiff offers facts, Red Devin brings up nude photos of the faux Sun God. Huh? — John Weaver (@jwgop) November 13, 2019

Difference between Schiff and Nunes opening statements: Schiff is trying to speak to the entire country. Nunes is only speaking to the Trump base and the Fox audience. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 13, 2019

this is the biggest republican weakness. their entire universe is contained within fox so they can't do crossovers with reality. https://t.co/Qoms6VDQUf — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 13, 2019

US congressman Devin Nunes said to be fierce cross examiner, due to litigation experience against cows and similar barnyard defendants. — DPRK News Service (@DPRK_News) November 13, 2019

Not sure I'd have staked out that "no collusion with Wikileaks" position, but hey, these aren't very bright guys https://t.co/kv5hWbWmKO — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 13, 2019

nunes's opening statement is like a phish song noodles for awhile, doesn't really much direction, but man, the fans love it — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) November 13, 2019

Is it just me, or is @DevinNunes particularly insufferable today? — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 13, 2019

As Rep. Nunes denounces the investigation, Republican Rep. Randy Weber says from the audience: "Amen." — Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle) November 13, 2019

Nunes did a little spew of tonight's evening Fox news performance. LOL. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 13, 2019

Nunes open reminds me of something @ProfMMurray said on the show a few days ago: Trump's behavior and the defenses of him are the unitary executive theory at its most extreme. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) November 13, 2019

Yep, Devin Nunes went there. He's attacking (as Democratic stooges) witnesses Amb. Bill Taylor and State Dept's George Kent–highly respected professionals who have served presidents of both parties with distinction. #ImpeachmentHearings — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) November 13, 2019

So, as expected, @DevinNunes didn’t defend a shred of the substance of Trump’s extortion scheme. Pure deflection. #Moo #ImpeachmentHearings — Rachel Murphy Azzara #DemsWork4USA (@RachelAzzara) November 13, 2019

A reminder for Nunes, the Mueller probe was launched by Trump's DoJ, not the Democrats. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 13, 2019

Nunes basically did a tuck-and-roll out of a moving Uber one night to run to the White House and cover for Trump so this is just another day in the life. https://t.co/a0x1ooP3bC — shauna (@goldengateblond) November 13, 2019

Nunes now insulting Taylor and Kent, spinning the “deep state” yarn. Very disappointing. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 13, 2019

Nunes telling a Bronze star Vietnam vet who also served in Iraq and Afghanistan that he’s a chump who was conned by Dems into doing a TV show might not exactly endear the GOP to the witness — Virginia Heffernan (@page88) November 13, 2019

Whenever Devin Nunes is speaking, the chyron MUST read "Is suing fake cow on Twitter." #ImpeachmentHearings — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) November 13, 2019

The opening statement of Devin Nunes is full of attacks on the character of Democrats and complaints about the process, but lacks a defense of Trump on the merits. That’s because there really isn’t one. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 13, 2019

Dear Californians of Devin Nunes' 22nd district, You should be ashamed. Signed,

All Americans 🇺🇸 #ImpeachmentHearings — Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) November 13, 2019

Devin Nunes is a useful reminder that the problem with our politics is not limited to Trump and won’t disappear when Trump is gone. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) November 13, 2019

Devin Nunes is the Trey Gowdy of Matt Gaetzes — Crewman Number Guy (@Atrios) November 13, 2019

