'You should be ashamed': Devin Nunes ripped for attacking impeachment witnesses in 'lie-filled opening statement'

Published

19 mins ago

on

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) gave an “angry and conspiratorial” opening statement as the lead Republican defending President Donald Trump in the first televised impeachment hearing.

Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, talked about conspiracy theories and “nude pictures of Trump” during his opening statement.

The Fresno Republican’s opening statement was roundly mocked online. Here’s some of what people were saying:

WATCH:


Attacks on the state Department witnesses are stupid. Nunes and his talk of Ukrainian sequels belongs on Hannity. George Kent is showing us why right now. But I hope the GOP keeps acting this way. It will render meaningless any legit claims they make.

