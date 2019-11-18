‘You’d perjure yourself’: Trump mocked for saying he’d ‘strongly consider’ testifying
In a series of tweets this Monday morning, President Trump lashed out at “Our Crazy, Do Nothing” Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, for allegedly suggesting that he “testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt” — a sentiment that Trump said that he might be open to.
“She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!” Trump tweeted.
Trump was referring to Pelosi’s appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation this Sunday, where she said Trump “could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants.”
“He has every opportunity to present his case,” she said adding that “what the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did, that at some point Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue.”
Trump floating the idea that he could testify sparked a variety of reactions in the comment thread beneath his tweet, including many people who relished the idea of the President giving his account of the scandals enveloping the White House while under oath.
Oh REALLY?!?
You'll "consider it," the same way you considered showing your tax return?
Your lying, chickenshit ass will NEVER testify. It would be the END. You can't control your impulse for lying, so you'd perjure yourself.
Proceed, Spanky.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant Savage! (@mmpadellan) November 18, 2019
Testifying in writing is total BS. We all know he can barely read, much less write.
A true blue patriot, like Marie Yovanovitch for instance wouldn’t be scared to speak for themselves. Weasel cowards on the other hand…
— Jason Baum (@jasonbaum) November 18, 2019
The same way you’re “strongly considering” releasing your tax returns, obeying subpoenas, disclosing your true health condition, etc? Great. I’ll go make another cup of coffee while waiting.
— Alain Leibman (@LeibmanAlain) November 18, 2019
You have free speech, use it and testify.
Hillary Clinton did.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) November 18, 2019
Yeah Nancy’s nervous. That’s why she tweeted manically all weekend and had a surprise medical checkup
— Jaynie's Got a Bun (@FreeGirlNowNYC) November 18, 2019
an innocent man wouldn't order others to ignore subpoenas. He certainly wouldn't hide actual transcripts of calls in secret servers. but you would, wouldn't you Skip? America would love to see you testify, after you keep the other promises you've made: taxes, logs, full calls..
— baseballismyhappyplace (@Floor_model) November 18, 2019
Good. Testify in person on camera like Clinton did for 11 hours.
If you don't, she will always be better than you.
— Ray Yelle (@ryelle62) November 18, 2019
Hillary had the stones to testify…why are you so scared. How many 'I can't recalls' do you think we'd hear….
— J (@jakeny99) November 18, 2019
