Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You’d perjure yourself’: Trump mocked for saying he’d ‘strongly consider’ testifying

Published

2 hours ago

on

In a series of tweets this Monday morning, President Trump lashed out at “Our Crazy, Do Nothing” Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, for allegedly suggesting that he “testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt” — a sentiment that Trump said that he might be open to.

“She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!” Trump tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was referring to Pelosi’s appearance on CBS’s Face the Nation this Sunday, where she said Trump “could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants.”

“He has every opportunity to present his case,” she said adding that “what the president did was so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did, that at some point Richard Nixon cared about the country enough to recognize that this could not continue.”

Trump floating the idea that he could testify sparked a variety of reactions in the comment thread beneath his tweet, including many people who relished the idea of the President giving his account of the scandals enveloping the White House while under oath.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Commentary

America was witness to Trump’s stunning attempt to intimidate a witness

Published

2 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

The Wall Street Journal reviewed White House emails to reveal Monday morning that Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, had kept senior officials abreast of efforts to pressure Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating the Bidens before Donald Trump’s infamous July 25 phone call with the young Ukrainian president.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Continue Reading

Facebook

Pompeo about to find himself in a ‘very untenable’ spot as Trump and his own department turn on him: Ex-State Dept official

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

According to an exclusive report from NBC News Monday morning, the Democrats' impeachment inquiry targeting President Trump has created the "first rift" between him and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The report alleges that "Trump has fumed for weeks that Pompeo is responsible for hiring State Department officials whose congressional testimony threatens to bring down his presidency," adding that Trump "confronted Pompeo about the officials — and what he believed was a lackluster effort by the secretary of state to block their testimony."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans are pushing a debunked conspiracy theory to exonerate Paul Manafort

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 18, 2019

By

Republicans who are desperately pushing back against the impeachment of President Donald Trump have embraced a debunked conspiracy theory whose aim is to exonerate convicted criminal and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Daily Beast reports that Trump-loving Republicans have recently embraced a conspiracy theory claiming that the so-called Ukrainian "black ledger" that showed Manafort on the receiving end of corrupt payments was nothing more than a forgery.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image