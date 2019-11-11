‘Your hair is fabricated’: Trump blasted as a ‘dictator desperate to hold onto power’ after his ‘admission of guilt’ tweet
President Donald Trump was clearly fixated on the impeachment inquiry, with his official Twitter account blasting out a dozen different attacks into his administration’s solicitation of foreign election interference.
Trump started his morning on Twitter with a traditional Veterans’ Day welcome but quickly began tweeting about the vaping industry, the election loss by Gov. Matt Bevin (R-KY), one day after a Trump rally and who won the Schwab Cup golf tournament.
But impeachment was clearly his obsession on Monday.
Shifty Adam Schiff will only release doctored transcripts. We haven’t even seen the documents and are restricted from (get this) having a lawyer. Republicans should put out their own transcripts! Schiff must testify as to why he MADE UP a statement from me, and read it to all!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019
Where is the Whistleblower who gave so much false information? Must testify along with Schiff and others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019
Read the Transcript. It is PERFECT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019
Just like Schiff fabricated my phone call, he will fabricate the transcripts that he is making and releasing!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019
Trump’s efforts to smear Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the former federal prosecutor who is chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, drew particular scorn.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
This absurd defense is tantamount to an admission of guilt https://t.co/TzsGixMQjp
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) November 11, 2019
— Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) November 11, 2019
Your hair is fabricated. Your impeachable offence is real.
— Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) November 11, 2019
Not a single Republican who was in the room when the depositions took place has claimed that Adam Schiff has "fabricated" the transcripts
— Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) November 11, 2019
Mulvaney, Hill, Bolton, Vindman and yourself admitted you asked Ukraine to investigate Democrats. Gordon D. Sondland testified he told Ukrainian officials that military aid was tied to their commitment to investigations Trump wanted. This is foreign interference in our elections
— ♻️🇺🇸 Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) November 11, 2019
And to think there are people that will actually believe this bullshit. Which is what you are actually counting on.
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 11, 2019
Not a single person is making this spurious allegation but you.
— Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 11, 2019
They are public hearings now. The American people won’t need a transcript. We get to watch it and hear it. Also, you already confessed.
— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) November 11, 2019
I’m old enough to remember when Veterans Day was supposed to be about Vets.
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) November 12, 2019
This entire "the facts are not the facts" narrative is generally not seen this side of "dictator desperate to hold onto power". https://t.co/jqlc0uM717
— Tom Bonier (@tbonier) November 11, 2019
make no mistake about it, @realDonaldTrump is scared to death of going down in history as an impeached President. The thing is Donald, decades from now, no one will remember your tweets or your defenders' soundbites on Fox, they'll just remember that you were impeached! https://t.co/dQcsNeo79L
— Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) November 11, 2019
Trump doesn't understand the people who were deposed will say it again during the public testimony. There is no reason for Adam Schiff to alter the transcripts. https://t.co/Pkc9h0mRLY
— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 11, 2019
You mean like the totally "perfect" "transcript" the White House released? So are you admitting said memo was fabricated, wasn't perfect, or both? https://t.co/gM6sVjXpfA
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) November 12, 2019
This is like that moment in every Disney movie, when the villain is clutching at straws, throwing out preposterous accusations and threats. Luckily we all know this scenario always ends with the villain melting into a puddle of gloop. https://t.co/WdnY4YbGIe
— Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) November 12, 2019
It seems to me that POTUS tweeting out really crazy shit shouldn't be acceptable in a functioning republic. https://t.co/wGrKUZrTAT
— Great&UnmatchedCavsKermit (@JbkJbk1234) November 12, 2019
