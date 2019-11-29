Quantcast
‘You’re oddly submissive’: Matt Gaetz mocked after raging at Georgia’s governor for defying Trump

2 hours ago

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to appoint financial executive Kelly Loeffler to a US Senate seat next week —  a move that’s in direct defiance of President Trump and other conservative leaders who’ve implored him to pick Trump loyalist Doug Collins. In a tweet this Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed Kemp for going against Trump’s wishes, which resulted in some pushback from Twitter users.

“[Donald Trump] told you how to be supportive: Appoint [Collins],” Gaetz tweeted. “You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS. If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump.”

Gaetz’s words prompted strong reactions from both sides of the political aisle:

Other wondered if Gaetz’s only function as a politician is to carry water for Trump:

