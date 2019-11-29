‘You’re oddly submissive’: Matt Gaetz mocked after raging at Georgia’s governor for defying Trump

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp plans to appoint financial executive Kelly Loeffler to a US Senate seat next week — a move that’s in direct defiance of President Trump and other conservative leaders who’ve implored him to pick Trump loyalist Doug Collins. In a tweet this Friday, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed Kemp for going against Trump’s wishes, which resulted in some pushback from Twitter users.

.@realDonaldTrump told you how to be supportive: Appoint @RepDougCollins. You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS. If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump https://t.co/vtjT4CyLMI — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 29, 2019

“[Donald Trump] told you how to be supportive: Appoint [Collins],” Gaetz tweeted. “You are ignoring his request because you THINK you know better than @POTUS. If you substitute your judgement for the President’s, maybe you need a primary in 2022. Let’s see if you can win one w/o Trump.”

Gaetz’s words prompted strong reactions from both sides of the political aisle:

.@RepMattGaetz: For a “Constitutional conservative,” you’re oddly submissive to #TheSwamp. @GovKemp runs the Peach State. This appointment is his alone. You should focus on Florida and study federalism — because I question your “judgement.” https://t.co/g9RtMWyJ1g — Candice Broce (@candicebroce) November 29, 2019

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz seems to be struggling with @staceyabrams syndrome. Like Stacey, he’s not the Governor either. A record number of Georgians elected @GovKemp to serve – and he’s doing it with sky-high approval numbers. #gapol https://t.co/3ysZkKyJtg — Cody Hall (@CodyHallGA) November 29, 2019

Other wondered if Gaetz’s only function as a politician is to carry water for Trump:

Does your Congressional health insurance cover getting sick from the President's spittle or do you have to shell out for supplementary insurance? — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 29, 2019

Matt I’m surprise you can type with your head that far up Trump’s ass — joeknows🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 (@jlambpco) November 29, 2019

We demand our representatives show unquestioning loyalty to the former game show host pic.twitter.com/8gk6TR7dti — Матвей (@mk_ultros) November 29, 2019

They may deserve each other but the rest of us are stuck with all of them. — Im🍑 the MF (@MakeYourBed1) November 29, 2019

I found a beautiful big hat to fit that impossibly massive melon of yours!!! pic.twitter.com/9U5AIaomYU — #Goodfaith vs. #gaslighting (@ajmissu) November 29, 2019

Basically every human being who’s not currently in a coma knows better than Trump. Anyone brain dead enough to follow him should be voted out so they can spend more time with their care staff. — Sam (@OldBaconFace) November 29, 2019

Whew for one second with the Hong Kong tweet I though Matt believed in democracy. Silly me, Matt only does what his King tells him to do. I do like that we live in a country where there can be a twitter fight amongst lawmakers about who pleases the King. #BlackFriday — Amanda (@amandabise) November 29, 2019

Good to see our political leaders exercising independent thought — Citizen Plex (@Citizen_Plex) November 29, 2019

Most people know better than POTUS. He is an entertainer and failed businessman. Why would he know better? Try and think for yourself rather than blindly following an unqualified crook — Liz (@equalearthling) November 29, 2019