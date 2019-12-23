Quantcast
Connect with us

100 evangelical leaders whine that Christianity Today’s Trump takedown puts their ‘spiritual integrity’ in question

Published

16 mins ago

on

The political fallout from Mark Galli’s editorial in Christianity Today calling for President Donald Trump’s removal from office continued on Monday, as more than 100 right-wing evangelical leaders penned a scathing letter to the magazine’s President Timothy Dalrymple.

“Your editorial offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations,” stated the letter, accusing “elite” evangelicals like Galli of looking down on the morals of other Christians.

ADVERTISEMENT

The editorial was destined to spark controversy, as Christianity Today was founded by the influential late Rev. Billy Graham — whose son Franklin is a prominent supporter of the President.

While some evangelical writers have responded positively to the editorial, the reception by and large from white conservative evangelicals has been outrage.

Although white evangelicals almost universally acknowledge that Trump’s personal conduct, from pride to adultery, is sinful, their consensus is that his imperfections are irrelevant because he is furthering their policy goals — and some even believe he has been chosen by God to do so.

This stands in stark contrast to evangelicals’ attitude towards faith and politics in the Obama years, when the majority told pollsters that a politician could not deliver moral victories for America if they weren’t themselves moral people in their private lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

100 evangelical leaders whine that Christianity Today’s Trump takedown puts their ‘spiritual integrity’ in question

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

The political fallout from Mark Galli's editorial in Christianity Today calling for President Donald Trump's removal from office continued on Monday, as more than 100 right-wing evangelical leaders penned a scathing letter to the magazine's President Timothy Dalrymple.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here’s the extraordinary delusion that makes US evangelicals think they must support Trump

Published

25 mins ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

Conservative evangelical Christians in the United States are among President Donald Trump's fiercest supporters, despite the fact that the president has led an extraordinarily immoral life.

Paul Djupe, a professor of political science at Denison University, has found that there's an extraordinary delusion that lies behind evangelicals' loyalty to Trump: Namely, they believe that they will lose their freedom to practice their religion if a Democrat ever retakes the White House.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Indicted Giuliani associates bragged about their links to Trump in meeting with Ukrainian gas company: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 23, 2019

By

According to the Associated Press, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — the indicted associates of President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani — boasted about their connections to the president in a meeting with Andrew Favorov.

Favorov is the second-highest-ranking official at Naftogaz, Ukraine's state-run gas company.

The two men reportedly told Favorov that to secure a deal for liquefied natural gas in Texas, both Favorov's boss Andriy Kobolyev and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch would have to be ousted from their jobs — both of which occurred within a few months of the meeting.

Continue Reading
 
 