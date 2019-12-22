175 children abused by Mexican branch of Catholic Church: report
At least 175 children were sexually assaulted by priests belonging to an ultra-conservative Mexican branch of the Roman Catholic Church, according to an internal report published Saturday.
The founder of the Legionaries of Christ, Marcial Maciel, abused as many as 60 children, with a total of 33 priests or deacons acknowledged to have committed sexual assaults against minors since 1941, the document says.
The findings of the report — written by a commission created in June by the director general of the group, Eduardo Robles-Gil — spans from the group’s founding in 1941 until December 16, 2019.
“The vast majority of the victims were adolescent boys between 11 and 16 years old,” the statement said, published on ceroabusos.org, which is supported by the Legionaries of Christ.
The report notes that 18 of the 33 individuals who committed abuses are still part of the organization, but says they have been removed from tasks connected to the public or minors.
Fourteen of the 33 had themselves been victims of the Legionaries, which the report said highlights the existence of “chains of abuse” where “a victim of a Legionnaire, over time, becomes in turn an aggressor”.
“There are probably more cases of abuse than those in the report and the statistics will have to be updated regularly,” it added.
Ceroabusos also notes that a process of “reparation and reconciliation” with 45 victims is taking place, while acknowledging that it has yet to extend it to the others.
Maciel, who died in 2008, was ordered to retire to a life of prayer and penitence by Pope Benedict XVI in 2006 after facing years of allegations that he had sexually abused boys and young men. He never faced his accusers.
Commentary
Nancy Pelosi turns up the heat on Trump and the Republicans — and it’s working
For all the hand-wringing I and many others have done over the past couple of months over the House leadership's impeachment strategy, its implementation went very smoothly. Traditionally, Democrats have always had a rather large contingent of right-leaning members who inevitably cause trouble in these partisan battles. At the very least I would have expected some public hemming and hawing from showboaters, if only for the camera time it would have given them.
None of that happened this week, at least not by the Democrats. (The Republicans behaved like boorish adolescents through much of it, whining, bullying and yelling. That's just how they are.) Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted "present" for reasons nobody really understands, so the only Democrats to break ranks were the last of the old-time Blue Dogs, Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota and the party-switching Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who appeared with Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday and literally declared his "undying support" for the president.
SNL’s drunk Jeanine Pirro up-chucks wine when faced with Fox News polls supporting Trump’s impeachment
Drunk Jeanie Pirro appeared on "Weekend Update" during "Saturday Night Live" this week so she could shout "Merry Christmas" to all of the Jews and Muslims of the world.
Slurring her words and holding her glass of red wine, Pirro, who's played by cast-member Cecily Strong, said she only had one glass of wine with dinner.
"What did you have for dinner," asked Colin Jost.
"Two bottles of wine!" she shouted.
Pirro said that she was celebrating because President Donald Trump has the "deep state" on the run for attacking the FBI.
"So you're not worried that impeachment is going to hate President Trump?" asked Jost.
SNL adds Michael Bloomberg to the debate stage: ‘For $30 million PBS is now owned by viewers like me’
"Saturday Night Live" opened its pre-Christmas show with a recap of the Democratic debate that aired on PBS this week. Instead of billionaire Tom Steyer, however, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took the stage played by "Portlandia" co-creator Fred Armisen.
"Mr. Bloomberg you did not qualify for this debate, how did you get up here?" asked the debate moderator.
"For $30 million, PBS is now owned by viewers like me. Look, I even got a toat bag!" he quipped.
The show mocked Amy Klobuchar for her "carefully rehearsed midwestern mom jokes" before it turned to ask if any other candidates wanted to "start a petty little fight" to "prove they were presidential."