A Fox Business reporter tried to sneak a crack pipe into a lower Manhattan courthouse
According to law enforcement sources speaking to the New York Post, a Fox Business reporter was caught trying to sneak a crack pipe into the federal courthouse in downtown Manhattan.
Lawrence Crook III was allegedly caught with the paraphernalia while he was covering the Sprint/T-Mobile merger at the Lower Manhattan Courthouse. He was caught after an attentive court security officer saw a bulge in his sock. When caught, Crook reportedly lamented how he had recently lost his job at CNN and was in “big trouble.”
Another version of events say Crook was caught when the glass pipe fell out of his pocket.
It’s not known if he still has a job at Fox Business.
Trump whines about ‘very ugly’ impeachment in self-pitying letter to Nancy Pelosi
President Donald Trump has sent a self-pitying letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in which he accused her of having "cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!"
In his letter to Pelosi, the president also accused her of "offending the Founding Fathers" and attacked her for saying that she regularly prays for the president.
"It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!" the president fumed.
Trump then complained that Democrats were impeaching him for a "totally innocent" phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to launch an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden at a time when military aid to the country was being withheld.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew is now ‘reevaluating’ his life after switching from Democrat to Republican
Rep. Jeff Van Drew (NJ) said that he's switching parties to the GOP amid conflicts over the impeachment of President Donald Trump. Now it seems the split with his party is more about his personal life than the president.
“I’m reevaluating my life and my thoughts," Van Drew told Philadelphia Inquirer national political reporter Jonathan Tamari.
US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions
The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russia's Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the project's natural gas.
The measure, inserted into a huge annual defense spending bill, passed 86 to eight after easily clearing the House of Representatives last week.
It aims to halt further construction of the $10.6 billion pipeline being built under the Baltic Sea and is set to double shipments of Russian natural gas to Germany.
The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce said last week the pipeline was important for the energy security of Europe and called for retaliatory sanctions on the US if the bill passes.