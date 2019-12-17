A Fox Business reporter tried to sneak a crack pipe into a lower Manhattan courthouse

According to law enforcement sources speaking to the New York Post, a Fox Business reporter was caught trying to sneak a crack pipe into the federal courthouse in downtown Manhattan.

Lawrence Crook III was allegedly caught with the paraphernalia while he was covering the Sprint/T-Mobile merger at the Lower Manhattan Courthouse. He was caught after an attentive court security officer saw a bulge in his sock. When caught, Crook reportedly lamented how he had recently lost his job at CNN and was in “big trouble.”

Another version of events say Crook was caught when the glass pipe fell out of his pocket.

It’s not known if he still has a job at Fox Business.