A psychologist dissects Trump’s unusual narcissism: He is ‘stranger than any diagnostic category can convey’
In an op-ed for The Atlantic this Monday, Northwestern University psychology professor Dan P. McAdams gave his insights into why President Trump’s most loyal supporters are so unwavering in the face of his clear “narcissistic personality disorder.”
Trump has seen “droves” leave his administration in response to his narcissistic governing style. According to a recent study cited by McAdams, the turnover rate in the current White House is higher than any other recent administration.
“In the long run, it is tough to work with, or to love, a narcissist,” McAdams writes, adding that Trump’s staffers “live at the whim of an impulsive, self-centered man whose fragile self-esteem soars and then threatens to plummet from one moment to the next. Their boss demands constant praise and unquestioning fealty. For most, the end result is frustration and disappointment.”
But despite the constant upheaval within the White House, outside there is a “straight line” approval rating that doesn’t seem to budge.
“That line is consistently lower than what other presidents have shown,” McAdams writes. “Trump’s approval ratings have generally hovered in the low 40s. Unlike all other presidents, he has never exceeded a 47 percent approval rating. But he has rarely dipped much below 37 percent.”
One reason for this is that Trump’s most loyal followers live in a bubble where they rarely hear negative coverage of “their hero.”
“Trump supporters and Trump detractors live in different worlds,” McAdams continues. “They may not speak to one another about politics, knowing that such a conversation is likely to end badly. They get their news from different sources. They stay faithful to their respective political tribes.”
So why is there such a difference when it comes to loyalty to Trump when comparing White House staffers to his supporters outside the White House? According to McAdams, it’s because the millions of American voters who adore him “do not have to interact with him directly.”
“If they want to get a little closer, they can attend a Trump rally. In the local sports arena or civic center, they can sit just a few hundred feet away from the president, cheering and chanting. They can express their love for the him in the presence of thousands of others who love him too. They can laugh at his jokes and partake of the anger and disgust he expresses toward his enemies. Excitement fills the arena. What outlandish thing will he do? What will he say to capture the headlines of the next day? A Trump rally is a safe space for Trump supporters. They can sit back and enjoy the performance, because whatever he says cannot directly threaten them. He will be gone tomorrow.”
When it comes to McAdam’s psychological evaluation of Trump, he’s “stranger than any diagnostic category can convey.”
Read the full op-ed over at The Atlantic.
‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband
In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech
“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," Kellyanne tweeted. "We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”
"Your boss apparently thought so," George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.
A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows
Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.
The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.
The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.
2020 Election
Insurance industry is clearly ‘terrified,’ says Bernie Sanders, as lawmakers admit lobbyists helped them write attacks on Medicare for All
"We are taking on the big-money interests who have an army of lobbyists trying to defeat Medicare for All."
Documents obtained by the Washington Post Monday showed that lobbyists helped three state lawmakers draft op-eds this year attacking Medicare for All, a revelation Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted as further evidence that the healthcare industry is "terrified" of the push for single-payer.