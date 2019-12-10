Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A sanctuary for sexual harassers’: Host Britt McHenry escalates her battle against Fox News

Published

32 mins ago

on

Fox Nation personality Britt McHenry has announced a lawsuit against Fox News and former pro-wrestler-turned cable news personality Tyrus for sexual harassment.

TMZ reported Tuesday that McHenry alleged the network allows for “sanctuary for sexual harassers” and let Tyrus continue to crudely harass her with text messages that included comments about her legs and behind as well as photos of his genitals. He also allegedly showed investigators photos and text messages of her cleavage and nearly bare breasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the messages made it appear as though the two were flirting with each other, but she said that the photos and texts were doctored and not really her.

Documents obtained say that the network retaliated against her after the complaints by refusing to investigate, shunned her, barred her from company events and refused to allow her to appear on other Fox News shows.

Fox has been enthralled in multiple sexual harassment scandals over the years, to such a degree that a new feature film is out talking about the problem at the network. McHenry alleged that the so-called “zero tolerance” policy is a farce and that the network’s only “zero tolerance” was for her four complaints.

Despite the over $100 million in payouts for sexual harassment, “Fox News remains a sanctuary for sexual harassers, coddling and enabling the men who abuse female employees,” McHenry said.

Read the full report.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump campaign tries to make a pop culture reference — and it instantly backfires

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's campaign faltered again as it attempted to make another pop-culture reference.

In the past, the campaign has run into problems when it photoshopped Trump's head on Sylvester Stallone's boxer-body during the film "Rocky," so as to make the president look less obese.

Tuesday, the Trump crew again compared the president to Thanos a.k.a. "The Mad Titan" who wants to kill half of all living things. He ultimately ends up losing when facing "The Avengers."

https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1204503645607333888

In the video by the Trump campaign, the Marvel movie is used, delivering Thanos' final speech before he's ultimately killed.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here are 5 huge lies Republicans are telling about the new report on the Russia probe

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz's new report on the origins of Crossfire Hurricane, commonly called the Russia investigation, blew up many of the right wing's favorite talking points and conspiracy theories about the FBI. At the same time, it exposed real failures of procedures meant to protect American citizens against undue surveillance and exposed the need for serious law enforcement reforms.

But most Republicans seem unfazed that the report undercuts President Donald Trump's repeated accusations of "treason" and a "witch hunt," and they show no genuine interest in pushing policy to generally make law enforcement more responsible. Instead, they're trying to pin the blame on the Obama administration and bias against Trump, even though these claims actually distract from the genuine problems uncovered.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

NRA supporter Donald Trump offers ‘thoughts and prayers’ for victims of Jersey City shooting

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 10, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered his "thoughts and prayers" for the victims of the shooting in Jersy City, New Jersey.

"At least six people, including at least one police officer, were killed in Jersey City, N.J., on Tuesday after two people opened fire around a convenience store, officials said, touching off a firefight involving dozens of law enforcement officers that made the residential area take on the feel of a war zone," The New York Times reports.

Continue Reading
 
 