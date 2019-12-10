‘A sanctuary for sexual harassers’: Host Britt McHenry escalates her battle against Fox News

Fox Nation personality Britt McHenry has announced a lawsuit against Fox News and former pro-wrestler-turned cable news personality Tyrus for sexual harassment.

TMZ reported Tuesday that McHenry alleged the network allows for “sanctuary for sexual harassers” and let Tyrus continue to crudely harass her with text messages that included comments about her legs and behind as well as photos of his genitals. He also allegedly showed investigators photos and text messages of her cleavage and nearly bare breasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that the messages made it appear as though the two were flirting with each other, but she said that the photos and texts were doctored and not really her.

Documents obtained say that the network retaliated against her after the complaints by refusing to investigate, shunned her, barred her from company events and refused to allow her to appear on other Fox News shows.

Fox has been enthralled in multiple sexual harassment scandals over the years, to such a degree that a new feature film is out talking about the problem at the network. McHenry alleged that the so-called “zero tolerance” policy is a farce and that the network’s only “zero tolerance” was for her four complaints.

Despite the over $100 million in payouts for sexual harassment, “Fox News remains a sanctuary for sexual harassers, coddling and enabling the men who abuse female employees,” McHenry said.

Read the full report.