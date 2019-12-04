Quantcast
Active shooter at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard with multiple victims: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

An active shooter situation has been announced at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii and multiple victims are reported thus far, according to Hawaii News Now.

It’s reportedly on Dry-dock Two.

There is no information on whether the shooter was a military member, civilian or otherwise, and information is being released slowly.

The base is currently on lockdown. Civilians report hearing multiple shots. The base is known for having many civilians on the base and at least 4 of those civilians were reported as some of the people shot.

The military said as of 8:10 p.m. EST that the situation was “contained,” though they didn’t clarify what that meant.

The Navy reported that the shooter is down.

You can watch a live feed from local Hawaii news below:

The story is developing…

