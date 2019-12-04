Active shooter at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard with multiple victims: report

An active shooter situation has been announced at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii and multiple victims are reported thus far, according to Hawaii News Now.

It’s reportedly on Dry-dock Two.

There is no information on whether the shooter was a military member, civilian or otherwise, and information is being released slowly.

The base is currently on lockdown. Civilians report hearing multiple shots. The base is known for having many civilians on the base and at least 4 of those civilians were reported as some of the people shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military said as of 8:10 p.m. EST that the situation was “contained,” though they didn’t clarify what that meant.

JBPHH security forces have responded to a reported shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing security incident, access/gates to #JBPHH are closed. We will update when we have further information. pic.twitter.com/6uZulGOUTx — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 5, 2019

Scene right now outside of Pearl Harbor, which has been locked down due to reports of an active shooter. Heavy police presence in the area. We will update you with the latest details on @KHONnews pic.twitter.com/mHbHmmasm8 — Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) December 5, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The Navy reported that the shooter is down.

You can watch a live feed from local Hawaii news below:

The story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

#BREAKING: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on lockdown. Stay with KITV as this unfoldshttps://t.co/59tz8CYL2L pic.twitter.com/W5L4bGwybc — KITV4 (@KITV4) December 5, 2019