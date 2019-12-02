Actual Nazi who got 26% of the vote in his first bid is running for Congress again as a Republican
Holocaust denier and actual Nazi, Arthur Jones, is taking another shot at a running for Congress, just two years after his first bid saw him getting 26 percent of the vote, CBS Chicago reports.
Arthur, who hails from Lyons, Illinois, is running as a Republican in Chicago’s 3rd congressional district. His opponent in the upcoming 2020 race will be fellow Republican Mike Fricilone.
Jones’ website, which hasn’t been recently updated, rails against immigrants and demands that English be made America’s “official language,” and claims that “any two-legged vagabond from any Third-world, non-white, or non-Christian country is given preference whether they arrived legally or illegally. Either, learn America’s language, our culture, and respect our laws or get out of our country.”
During his first bid for Congress, Jones openly shared his antisemitism proudly and posted articles on his campaign website that called the Holocaust an “extortion racket” and Kosher certification a “Jewish scam.”
‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband
In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech
“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," Kellyanne tweeted. "We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”
"Your boss apparently thought so," George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.
Breaking Banner
A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows
Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.
The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”
What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.
The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.
2020 Election
Insurance industry is clearly ‘terrified,’ says Bernie Sanders, as lawmakers admit lobbyists helped them write attacks on Medicare for All
"We are taking on the big-money interests who have an army of lobbyists trying to defeat Medicare for All."
Documents obtained by the Washington Post Monday showed that lobbyists helped three state lawmakers draft op-eds this year attacking Medicare for All, a revelation Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted as further evidence that the healthcare industry is "terrified" of the push for single-payer.