Adam Schiff expertly lays out the case against Trump — and crushes all GOP talking points
In his speech during House impeachment debate this Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) summed up the case against President Trump, saying that “when a man unprincipled in private life, desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper, possessed of considerable talents, having the advantage of military habits, despotic in his ordinary demeanor, known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty — which such a man is seen to mount the hobby horse of popularity to join in the cry of danger to liberty to take every opportunity of embarrassing the general government and bringing it under suspicion, to flatter and fall in with all of the nonsense of the zealots of the day, it may justly be suspected that his object is to throw things into confusion that he may ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.”
Those words, originally spoken by Alexander Hamilton in 1792, are a “prefect description of the present danger emanating from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” according to Schiff.
Watch Schiff ‘s full speech in 2 parts posted below.
Part 1:
Part 2: