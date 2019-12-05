After getting scorched by Pelosi, Sinclair reporter James Rosen suggests she’s lying about her religion
James Rosen of Sinclair Broadcasting suggested on Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was lying when she said she does not hate people because her Catholic faith teaches her not to.
Rosen caught the Speaker’s wrath at her weekly press conference, when he shouted a question about her “hating” President Donald Trump.
Pelosi responded by coming back to the podium and dressing down Rosen. She noted that Catholics are taught not to hate.
Later, the Sinclair reporter showed up at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) weekly press conference.
“I gather you were watching just now when the Speaker, in rather effusive terms, denied that there is any personal animus on her part that is motivating the impeachment drive,” Rosen told McCarthy. “You probably also heard her invoke her Catholicism.”
“Do you take the Speaker at her word?” he continued. “Do you believe her? Do you believe she’s telling the truth when she says she does not hate the president and that’s not what this is about?”
“I’ll take the Speaker at her word,” McCarthy replied. “But if she paused for a moment, she would not have made that determination.”
“So, you don’t accept what she said yesterday?” Rosen pressed.
“I think I have a hard time believing her,” McCarthy answered.
Watch the video below from CNN.
Trumpland’s simmering anger at George Conway finally erupts into a bitter public feud
George Conway, husband of senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, has been a known vocal critic of the Trump administration for a large portion of Donald Trump's presidency, and his anti-Trump Twitter rants were mostly ignored from within the White House. Now, his clear ideological conflict with his wife and her boss seems to finally be boiling over as a Trump official surprised observers by pushing back against his comments.
In a tweet this Wednesday, Trump's 2020 campaign manager took a shot at Conway for promoting an anti-Trump book.
Breaking Banner
Mitch McConnell may let Republicans write Senate impeachment rules without Democratic votes
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is plotting to shut out Democrats on impeachment if a bipartisan compromise on rules for the trial can't be reached.
The Kentucky Republican said this week that he hopes to reach an agreement on rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, but he's also readying a "backup plan" in case he can't reach an agreement with Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, reported Vanity Fair.
“The first thing Sen. Schumer and I will do is see if there’s a possibility of agreement on a procedure,” McConnell said. “That failing, I would probably come back to my own members and say, ‘Okay, can 51 of us agree how we’re going to handle this?’”
Investigation uncovers Israel-based group behind bigoted Facebook smear campaign aimed at US Muslim congresswomen
"The goal of these anti-Muslim hate campaigns is clear—they put Muslim lives here and around the world at risk and undermine our country's commitment to religious pluralism."
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the first two Muslim-American women elected to Congress, have been the target of a sustained campaign of far right hate and lies originating from a shadowy Israeli group, according to an investigation published Thursday by The Guardian.