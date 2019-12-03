Quantcast
Connect with us

Stunned Americans slam ‘traitor’ Tucker Carlson for again declaring he is on ‘the side of Russia’

Published

2 mins ago

on

‘Unimaginable Betrayal’

Fox News top primetime host Tucker Carlson Monday night stunned many Americans by declaring he supports one of America’s greatest enemies.

“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not the first time.

Just one week earlier Carlson had made a very similar statement, only to walk it back at the end of the episode after immediate outrage on social media.

“Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am,” Carlson had declared one week ago Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later claimed he had made the staggeringly offensive remark to mock the left.

Carlson might want to remember that Russia attacked the U.S. 2016 election in order to make Americans distrust our democratic institutions, including our election system, and to install his chosen presidential candidate.

(And it’s not just Russia’s attacks against America. Human Rights Watch issued a report on Russia’s violations of human rights, including “Torture and Cruel and Degrading Treatment.” Also, attacks on “Freedom of Assembly” and “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity,” among others.)

ADVERTISEMENT

After Carlson’s Monday night embrace of Russia, many on social again expressed outrage and disgust.

Some accused Carlson of “aiding and abetting” Russia:

ADVERTISEMENT

Some launched hashtags, including #ComradeCarlson #TraitorTucker #CarlsonIsACommie #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some accused Carlson of treason or being a traitor:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

More:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

‘Aiding and abetting’: Stunned Americans slam ‘traitor’ Tucker Carlson for again declaring he is on ‘the side of Russia’

Published

1 min ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

'Unimaginable Betrayal'

Fox News top primetime host Tucker Carlson Monday night stunned many Americans by declaring he supports one of America's greatest enemies.

"I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine," Carlson told his Fox News viewers.

"I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine." #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor #NATOpic.twitter.com/8qjZWeql53

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Ukraine extortion scheme began as a plot to undermine Mueller: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

A new report from the Washington Post claims that President Donald Trump's efforts to shake down the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden actually began as an effort to undermine the work of special counsel Robert Mueller.

As the Post reports, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani has admitted publicly that he started traveling to Ukraine in late 2018 because he'd received a "tip" about the Ukrainian government conspiring against Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham charging fans $50 a year for a podcast that no longer exists: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

December 3, 2019

By

In 2018, Fox News talk show host Laura Ingraham abandoned her radio show in favor of a podcast, citing "family life," and offering her fans a $49.95 auto-renewal subscription to the service.

But according to The Daily Beast, Ingraham has quietly been delivering fewer and fewer episodes of her podcast, and for the past two months, appears to have stopped hosting it altogether — and has removed all references to the podcast from her social media accounts. Despite this, she is still charging her supporters for the service, and new subscriptions are still available for purchase on her website.

Continue Reading
 
 