Stunned Americans slam ‘traitor’ Tucker Carlson for again declaring he is on ‘the side of Russia’

‘Unimaginable Betrayal’

Fox News top primetime host Tucker Carlson Monday night stunned many Americans by declaring he supports one of America’s greatest enemies.

“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” Carlson told his Fox News viewers.

“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine.” #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor #NATOpic.twitter.com/8qjZWeql53 — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 3, 2019

It was not the first time.

Just one week earlier Carlson had made a very similar statement, only to walk it back at the end of the episode after immediate outrage on social media.

“Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am,” Carlson had declared one week ago Monday.

He later claimed he had made the staggeringly offensive remark to mock the left.

Carlson might want to remember that Russia attacked the U.S. 2016 election in order to make Americans distrust our democratic institutions, including our election system, and to install his chosen presidential candidate.

(And it’s not just Russia’s attacks against America. Human Rights Watch issued a report on Russia’s violations of human rights, including “Torture and Cruel and Degrading Treatment.” Also, attacks on “Freedom of Assembly” and “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity,” among others.)

After Carlson’s Monday night embrace of Russia, many on social again expressed outrage and disgust.

Some accused Carlson of “aiding and abetting” Russia:

So, just to be clear, the position of Fox is that it supports our enemies. (And make no mistake, they’re an enemy. They attacked us in 2016, sought to undermine our democracy, and seeks to undermine us daily around the world. Not-so-bright Tucker is aiding and abetting them.) https://t.co/eCL4ZSg41H — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 3, 2019

Some launched hashtags, including #ComradeCarlson #TraitorTucker #CarlsonIsACommie #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor.

Some accused Carlson of treason or being a traitor:

“Well sir, treason season started early this year!” #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor https://t.co/dd6mVNNFwS — Straight Christian White Man, Inc. (@GOPIdeal) December 3, 2019

Tucker has always pretended he was intelligent. Cover blown. #TuckerCarlsonIsATraitor https://t.co/dH3DCpJ3tO — Kathleen Braga (@kathybraga8) December 3, 2019

Fox News: Foreign political warfare operation. Tucker Carlson: Traitor. https://t.co/0zgNcmDWQ5 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) December 3, 2019

Tucker Carlson shows his true colors. What a contemptible traitor. https://t.co/XZFFsz2cEz — Greg Olear (@gregolear) December 3, 2019

Unbelievable. Tucker Carlson, a prominent Trumpian thought leader, proudly expresses his support for Russia as its attacks against our nation are ongoing. It’s an unimaginable betrayal. These traitors—and, yes, that’s exactly what they are—just have to be defeated everywhere. https://t.co/57o8qc3SPV — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) December 3, 2019

More:

Tucker is still shilling for Russia.https://t.co/mFMl0tALMs — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 3, 2019

Tonight, Tucker Carlson stated he does not believe Russia should be sanctioned, that he would side with Russia over Ukraine, and lastly, asked, “what makes Putin so bad?” Fox News is not even trying to hide it anymore. They are state media for the Russian Republicans. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 3, 2019

This is the alt-right dance Tucker is using: First they test out racist/fascist ideas by putting them out there as “jokes”. Once they gauge people’s reactions, they slowly start removing the “just kidding” excuse. — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) December 3, 2019

This new Russia thing with Tucker Carlson is just weird and it brings up an interesting question. If he continues, how many American companies would be okay supporting it from an advertising perspective? — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 3, 2019

Tucker Carlson trying to make Putin great again. https://t.co/WiQ7f1Obdj — Wajahat “Abu Khadija” Ali (@WajahatAli) December 3, 2019

