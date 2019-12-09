Quantcast
Alleged ‘pee tape’ incident was not the only Trump ‘sex party’ in Russia investigated by Christopher Steele: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

Former British spy Christopher Steele investigated multiple alleged sex parties involving Donald Trump that took place in Russia.

His salacious dossier included the allegation that Trump had hired “a number of prostitutes to perform a ‘gold showers’show in front of him” in the presidential suite of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Moscow.

But that was not the only “sex party” involving Trump that was investigated.

“The 476-page Inspector General’s report on the Russia probe contains additional salacious information that ex British intelligence officer Christopher Steele obtained from his Russian source network – some of which never made it to the FBI,” the Daily Mail reported Monday. “The IG cites four Steele reports including ‘select highlights’ that Steele ‘did not furnish’ to the FBI.”

The British newspaper reported, “The IG includes another claim: “‘Report 113 (sources based in St. Petersburg reported that Trump has paid bribes and engaged in sexual activities in St. Petersburg, including participating in sex parties, but that witnesses had been ‘silenced,’ i.e., bribed or coerced to disappear).'”


House Judiciary to vote on Thursday to impeach Donald Trump: report

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

Democrats are moving ahead with the impeachment of President Donald Trump following another day of testimony on Monday.

"House Democrats plan to unveil at least two articles of impeachment Tuesday, charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, according to multiple lawmakers and aides. The Judiciary Committee plans to vote on the articles on Thursday, setting up a vote on the House floor next week to make Trump the third president in history to be impeached," Politico reported Monday evening.

"Democratic leaders plan to formally announce the articles at a press conference Tuesday morning. Judiciary Committee Democrats intend to meet ahead of the announcement and review the articles," Politico reported. "The decision to move forward with specific impeachment charges is the most significant move yet for the year-old Democratic House majority, a legacy-defining moment for Speaker Nancy Pelosi that sets up a Senate trial for Trump in early 2020."

Maddow shocked AG Bill Barr did not resign after IG report undermined his conspiracy theories

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 9, 2019

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC wondered why Attorney General Bill Barr did not resign after his own Justice Department debunked a conspiracy theory pushed by the nation's chief law enforcement officer.

Maddow explained how the Department of Justice Inspector General report released Thursday debunked Barr's claim that there had been "spying" on the 2016 Trump campaign.

The host played a clip of Barr testifying under oath before Congress.

"I think spying did occur," Barr testified.

"Spying did not occur according to the Justice Department," Maddow noted. "The Justice Department's independent inspector general report came out concluding definitively, the Trump campaign was not spied on.

