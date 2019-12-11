America shocked Louie Gohmert outed suspected whistleblower during hearing

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) named the latest person that right-wing media believes is the White House whistleblower during Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings in the House Judiciary Committee.

Louie Gohmert just read the purported name of the whistleblower. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 12, 2019

People were shocked by Gohmert’s speech. People suggested the Texas Republican should be referred to the House Ethics Committee for investigation and/or be censured and/or expelled from the House of Representatives.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Cut his mic, escort him the hearing, strip him of all committees….then make him sit a Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan’s lunch table! — DesignFinds (@sjprice528) December 12, 2019

Dude should be expelled — Brian (@beepeesea) December 12, 2019

He should be censured. — We the People 🎄⛄ (@StacyResists) December 12, 2019

Someone thinks they are above the law, sent him to ethics — Denise Wu (@denisewu) December 12, 2019

Take him out now strip him clean and tell him he’s no longer a part of this committee. Come on Jerry do it. — Blue Wave Ready (@Cali3416) December 12, 2019

arrest him and toss him in Congress Jail! — Abe Froman™ (@WerIstDeinPa) December 12, 2019

he needs to be charged with contempt of congress — Marie Moore (@moorema77) December 12, 2019

If smoking bath salts became a person it would be Louie Gohmert — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 12, 2019

Gohmert should be held accountable for this. — Dawn Young-McDaniel ♿️ (@justdawn_) December 12, 2019

Louie Gohmert is the dumbest member of the house. Thank you for coming to my obvious things talk. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 12, 2019

Louie Gohmert makes Collins and Jordan seem articulate. — Dan Baer (@danbbaer) December 12, 2019

Disgusting. I’m surprised he can remember his own name let alone the whistleblowers — Lynn Eddy (@LynnEddy5) December 12, 2019

Huh. Louie Gohmert's naming of the alleged whistleblower was met with no response from the Democrats. In open & closed hearings, Schiff often interjected/noted when Rs even got close to the whistleblower's identity to try and shut it down — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) December 12, 2019

Had been hearing murmurs Gohmert was gonna do this for a while.. looks like he finally pulled the trigger during the Judiciary Committee’s last impeachment hearing https://t.co/8N1wvUj8GO — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 12, 2019

Louie Gohmert is a living, breathing cringe compilation. — The Jim Riley (@SpartaDTD) December 12, 2019

If Rep. Louie Gohmert wasn't here yelling right now he'd be starring in a Plano, Texas theater production of Our Town and he'd be sensational. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 12, 2019

IG said this was illegal earlier today — Make America Sane Again (@PeterArcher37) December 12, 2019

Gohmert was on the verge of tears by the end of his statement. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/UJPqEdbbBr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2019