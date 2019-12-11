America shocked Louie Gohmert outed suspected whistleblower during hearing
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) named the latest person that right-wing media believes is the White House whistleblower during Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings in the House Judiciary Committee.
Louie Gohmert just read the purported name of the whistleblower.
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 12, 2019
People were shocked by Gohmert’s speech. People suggested the Texas Republican should be referred to the House Ethics Committee for investigation and/or be censured and/or expelled from the House of Representatives.
Here’s some of what people were saying:
Cut his mic, escort him the hearing, strip him of all committees….then make him sit a Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan’s lunch table!
— DesignFinds (@sjprice528) December 12, 2019
Dude should be expelled
— Brian (@beepeesea) December 12, 2019
He should be censured.
— We the People 🎄⛄ (@StacyResists) December 12, 2019
Someone thinks they are above the law, sent him to ethics
— Denise Wu (@denisewu) December 12, 2019
Take him out now strip him clean and tell him he’s no longer a part of this committee. Come on Jerry do it.
— Blue Wave Ready (@Cali3416) December 12, 2019
arrest him and toss him in Congress Jail!
— Abe Froman™ (@WerIstDeinPa) December 12, 2019
he needs to be charged with contempt of congress
— Marie Moore (@moorema77) December 12, 2019
If smoking bath salts became a person it would be Louie Gohmert
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) December 12, 2019
Gohmert should be held accountable for this.
— Dawn Young-McDaniel ♿️ (@justdawn_) December 12, 2019
Louie Gohmert is the dumbest member of the house. Thank you for coming to my obvious things talk.
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 12, 2019
Louie Gohmert makes Collins and Jordan seem articulate.
— Dan Baer (@danbbaer) December 12, 2019
Disgusting. I’m surprised he can remember his own name let alone the whistleblowers
— Lynn Eddy (@LynnEddy5) December 12, 2019
Huh. Louie Gohmert's naming of the alleged whistleblower was met with no response from the Democrats.
In open & closed hearings, Schiff often interjected/noted when Rs even got close to the whistleblower's identity to try and shut it down
— Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) December 12, 2019
Had been hearing murmurs Gohmert was gonna do this for a while.. looks like he finally pulled the trigger during the Judiciary Committee’s last impeachment hearing https://t.co/8N1wvUj8GO
— Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) December 12, 2019
Louie Gohmert is a living, breathing cringe compilation.
— The Jim Riley (@SpartaDTD) December 12, 2019
If Rep. Louie Gohmert wasn't here yelling right now he'd be starring in a Plano, Texas theater production of Our Town and he'd be sensational.
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 12, 2019
IG said this was illegal earlier today
— Make America Sane Again (@PeterArcher37) December 12, 2019
Gohmert was on the verge of tears by the end of his statement. #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/UJPqEdbbBr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2019