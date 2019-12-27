American contractor killed and several troops wounded in Iraq: report

An attack on a military base in Iraq has left at least one American dead.

“One U.S. civilian contractor was killed and several service members were wounded in a rocket attack targeting a military base in northern Iraq on Friday,” ABC News reported Friday, citing the U.S. military.

“The attack took place at approximately 7:20 p.m. local time at Iraq’s K1 military base — which houses U.S. and coalition forces — outside the oil-rich city of Kirkuk. Several Iraqi personnel were also wounded,” ABC News reported.

The military does not release the names of civilian contractors killed uring overseas deployments.

