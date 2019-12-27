Quantcast
Connect with us

American contractor killed and several troops wounded in Iraq: report

Published

1 min ago

on

An attack on a military base in Iraq has left at least one American dead.

“One U.S. civilian contractor was killed and several service members were wounded in a rocket attack targeting a military base in northern Iraq on Friday,” ABC News reported Friday, citing the U.S. military.

“The attack took place at approximately 7:20 p.m. local time at Iraq’s K1 military base — which houses U.S. and coalition forces — outside the oil-rich city of Kirkuk. Several Iraqi personnel were also wounded,” ABC News reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military does not release the names of civilian contractors killed uring overseas deployments.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ridiculed for complaining about Nancy Pelosi ‘demanding fairness’: ‘Do you ever stop whining?’

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Speaker Nancy Pelosi after spending Friday at Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach.

It was Trump's 251st day spent at a golf course as president.

According to a White House pool report, it "rained hard for a bit" while Trump was at the course.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is on pace to blow past Obama’s eight-year golfing tally in just one term

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

During the 2016 presidential campaign, one of President Donald Trump's top talking points was that then-President Barack Obama played too much golf when he really should have been working.

Robert Maguire, the research director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, has found that Trump has now gone golfing 251 times during his first term, which puts him on pace to blow past Obama's eight-year total of golf outings some time next year.

The magazine Golf Digest estimated in 2017 that Obama went golfing on 306 occasions during his eight years in the Oval Office, or roughly 38 rounds of golf per year.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senators have ‘severe misgivings’ about Mitch McConnell’s impeachment strategy: report

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Republican Senators have not bought into Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's impeachment strategy as the Senate trial looms.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) explained the dynamic during an interview on the Connecticut Network.

"I've talked to anywhere from five to 10 of my colleagues who have very severe misgivings about the direction that Mitch McConnell is going in denying a full, fair proceeding with witnesses and documents. My hope is that they will say publicly what Sen. Murkowski did, and really hold Mitch McConnell accountable," Blumenthal said, as reported by The Hill.

Continue Reading
 
 