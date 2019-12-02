Quantcast
Connect with us

American manufacturing sinks further into recession one year before Trump’s reelection

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is hoping to win his 2020 reelection campaign on the strength of the economy, but a key sector has slipped further into recession just one year away from the vote.

Business Insider reports that Institute of Supply Management’s manufacturing index, which is seen as the gold standard for the measurement of the manufacturing economy, fell to 48.1 in November, a dip from the 48.3 mark that it posted in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any number below 50 in the ISM manufacturing index indicates that the manufacturing economy is in contraction. The number first dipped below 50 in September, which means that American manufacturing has been shrinking now for a full quarter.

Timothy R. Fiore, the chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, says that Trump’s trade war with multiple countries has significantly hurt the manufacturing sector, with little end in sight.

“Global trade remains the most significant cross-industry issue,” he explains. “Overall, sentiment this month is neutral regarding near-term growth.”

And Ian Shepherdson, the chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, tells Business Insider that there’s little hope of a rebound as long as the president keeps slapping tariffs on foreign countries like he did with Brazil and Argentina on Monday.

“We doubt the gap will close anytime soon, absent a resolution to the trade war,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

A fantasy world of hate, anger, revenge and lies: Junior’s book says a lot more about the Trump family than he knows

Published

11 mins ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

Donald Trump Junior’s Triggered is quite a book, rich with insights, all of them unintended.

The subtitle of Triggered is “How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

What the text shows is that it is Junior who spews hate, mixed with an unhealthy dose of made-up facts to justify his anger. That’s just the kind of hypocrisy the Trumps spin inside their fantasy bubble, where anyone who questions what they do is unworthy of being heard.

The words put down for Junior by a host of Hachette editors, identified only by first name, show that he lives in a black-and-white world with never a hint of gray.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

George Conway publicly calls out Kellyanne over her devotion to Trump for the first time

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

George Conway has now publicly called out wife Kellyanne Conway for her continued devotion to President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Kellyanne posted a tweet that mocked former Vice President Joe Biden and sarcastically asked whether "we need Ukraine's help to defeat THIS guy?"

George Conway quoted his wife's tweet and simply replied, "Your boss apparently thought so."

While George Conway has emerged as a prominent Trump critic and impeachment advocate, Kellyanne has remained staunchly in the president's corner and has relished attacking his political opponents.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

House Dems just got a ‘huge insurance policy’ to help them keep their majority: elections analyst

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

The Republican Party's path to retake the majority in the House of Representatives got significantly steeper on Monday after a panel of North Carolina judges signed off on a newly redrawn district map that will be significantly more favorable toward Democrats.

Elections analyst Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report writes on Twitter that the new map means Democrats are now "virtually guaranteed" to pick up seats in North Carolina's 2nd and 6th districts, which respectively encompass the cities of Raleigh and Greensboro.

Continue Reading
 
 