Americans can’t stop laughing at North Korea: ‘Looks like their Christmas gift got lost in the mail’

North Korea threatened to send the United States a little “Christmas Gift,” which prompted many to rise early to make sure Guam was still safe. As the day went on, however, it seemed the so-called “present” was delayed.

Christmas Eve, The Washington Post reported that while Kim Jong Un was supposed to stop creating missiles as denuclearization discussions were going on, it actually never happened.

“North Korea’s last ICBM was powerful enough to reach the U.S. East Coast. Was this a new booster for the same ICBM? Or something different? No one knew, but experts fear that the world could soon find out,” said the report.

“The experiment at North Korea’s Sohae test stand — one of two at the complex in the past month — has fueled speculation about the nature of the ‘Christmas gift’ that leader Kim Jong Un promised if nuclear talks with the Trump administration remained stalled. Satellite cameras in recent weeks have spotted preparatory work at several locations where North Korea assembled or tested missiles in the past,” the report continued.

Trump blew off the threats, opting to return to the golf course at Mar-a-Lago instead of sitting at the helm of the American national security apparatus.

Whether or not North Korea will deliver on their threat by the end of Christmas, it prompted the internet to joke about the delay. Check out the comments below:

When is North Korea supposed to be here I’m not waiting around all night idgaf what they bringing us #northkoreachristmasgift — AlyKat♣️ (@AlyKat_89) December 25, 2019

What’s the difference between Santa Clause and North Korea? One can actually deliver a present on Christmas morning. — King Ty 🤘🏼🎄 (@OTRKingTy) December 25, 2019

me looking for the christmas present that north korea is sending us pic.twitter.com/crrJ1Nbb6A — talia (@chilljaehyun) December 25, 2019

hey um @ north korea your present is kinda late… where that nuke at — shea ♥ merry christmas!! + 18 (@LOVER0NTHELARGE) December 25, 2019

Looks like North Korea's Christmas gift got lost in the mail — (((Charles Young))) (@CharlieYoungEsq) December 25, 2019

what the fuck where is my present from north korea 😡😡😡 i was hoping it would be a puppy — veronica 👺 (@vtrainnn) December 25, 2019

i knew north korea was pussy — extra gay thot (@bouzi0tis) December 25, 2019

im still waiting on North Korea to blow me away with this gift😭 — Σlanger (@lazarh_) December 25, 2019

I'm waiting for north Korea to try to ruin Christmas so Santa and catch the missle last second and teach Kim the true meaning of Christmas. And the he fuckin dies or somthin idk — Fear Of Ostriches (@donovan_swain) December 25, 2019

north korea ain’t shit — Jeremiah. (@JeremiahWhee7) December 25, 2019

Sort of really disappointed in this big surprise that North Korea promised us for Christmas — jeremy (@jeremybarcel0) December 25, 2019

Waiting for North Korea’s gift pic.twitter.com/016VNCCnfE — #FREE KODAK (@twinskywalkin) December 25, 2019

was santa a little late this year? we still haven’t gotten our present from north korea 😔 — kaywee 🥺 (@ohnokaylee) December 25, 2019

North Korea has a few more hours, come on now, damn 🙄 — hopeless ro(wo)mantic (@ConnelJade) December 25, 2019

Hold my beer and get me a giant magnet and I’ll take care of that North Korea problem… pic.twitter.com/WCjMldbKXs — Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) December 25, 2019

