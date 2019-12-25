Quantcast
Connect with us

Americans can’t stop laughing at North Korea: ‘Looks like their Christmas gift got lost in the mail’

Published

1 min ago

on

North Korea threatened to send the United States a little “Christmas Gift,” which prompted many to rise early to make sure Guam was still safe. As the day went on, however, it seemed the so-called “present” was delayed.

Christmas Eve, The Washington Post reported that while Kim Jong Un was supposed to stop creating missiles as denuclearization discussions were going on, it actually never happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“North Korea’s last ICBM was powerful enough to reach the U.S. East Coast. Was this a new booster for the same ICBM? Or something different? No one knew, but experts fear that the world could soon find out,” said the report.

“The experiment at North Korea’s Sohae test stand — one of two at the complex in the past month — has fueled speculation about the nature of the ‘Christmas gift’ that leader Kim Jong Un promised if nuclear talks with the Trump administration remained stalled. Satellite cameras in recent weeks have spotted preparatory work at several locations where North Korea assembled or tested missiles in the past,” the report continued.

Trump blew off the threats, opting to return to the golf course at Mar-a-Lago instead of sitting at the helm of the American national security apparatus.

Whether or not North Korea will deliver on their threat by the end of Christmas, it prompted the internet to joke about the delay. Check out the comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Republican Congressman spends Christmas gleefully remembering Hillary Clinton nearly being hit by falling light

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

The night celebrated by Christians as the birth of their Savior, Jesus Christ, was instead spent by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) gleefully remembering when then-first lady Hillary Clinton was nearly hit with a falling television light.

https://twitter.com/RepGosar/status/1209504003307868160

The interview was on January 26, 1992, on 60 Minutes on CBS, nearly 28 years ago.

Christmas eve is generally regarded as a time Christians celebrate a giving heart that thinks of others first. The Arizona Catholic is opting for another kind of belief.

"A sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives is spending his Christmas gloating about a former secretary of state nearly getting badly injured in the middle of a TV interview many, many years ago," said New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump properties are more successful if they don’t have anything to do with Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has spent the better part of three years patronizing his own resorts, clubs, and golf courses. While each time he visits, he scores free advertising for himself; it turns out the best business decision is to take Trump out entirely.

The New York Times wrote Wednesday that the biggest cash driver for the president, his Doral resort in Maimi. But the resort is "emblematic of the financial pressure on Mr. Trump since he won the White House three years ago." The highest-profile properties are now part of a partisan war, and it's reduced the occupancy as a result.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump fans rage at Murkowski for bashing McConnell on impeachment: She ‘needs to shut her piehole and sit down’

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

Reacting to comments made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for admittedly coordinating with the White House on how to undercut the Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump, fans of the president took to Twitter to attack the Alaskan Republican.

In an interview with local news station KTUU, Murkowski claimed she was “disturbed” after hearing McConnell’s remarks about working in concert with the White House during a Fox News interview.

Continue Reading
 
 