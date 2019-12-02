Amy Klobuchar swats down Meghan McCain’s attempt to make impeachment a liability for Democrats
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Monday swatted down “The View” co-host Meghan McCain after she tried to make the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump a liability for the Democratic Party.
During an interview with the Democratic presidential hopeful, McCain asked if she believed Democrats risked an electoral backlash for impeaching the president.
“People are so inundated with so much information that they just think it’s a witch hunt,” McCain said. “And that’s why Nancy Pelosi was to hesitant to go through with it. Do you worry about Democrats getting over their skis a bit?”
Klobuchar responded by pointing to Democrats’ big wins in red states ever since the start of the impeachment inquiry this fall.
“I see what just happened in Kentucky, and what just happened in Louisiana, where we had Democratic candidates win,” she replied. “In fact, in two of the states, Kentucky and Louisiana, Donald Trump had been there the night before. I guess what I want to know is, where can we send him next?”
Klobuchar then argued that voters are looking for help on issues like drug prices and college affordability, as well as a check on the president’s lawless behavior.
‘A whole other level of weirdness’: Twitter reacts to Kellyanne Conway getting tweet-shamed by her own husband
In a Tweet this Monday, the husband of Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, George Conway, publicly called out his wife after she took a swipe at presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Earlier this morning, Kellyanne Conway tweeted out a recent viral video that features Biden bumblings his words in a past speech
“WATCH: Sleepy Joe is Creepy Joe," Kellyanne tweeted. "We need Ukraine’s help to defeat THIS guy?”
"Your boss apparently thought so," George fired back while quote-tweeting his wife.
