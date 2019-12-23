‘An outrageous position’: CNN legal analyst burns down Trump DOJ for shameless obstruction of Congress
CNN legal analyst Jennifer Rodgers on Monday scorched the Trump Department of Justice for telling courts not to intervene in the dispute over whether former White House counsel Don McGahn must be compelled to testify before Congress.
After CNN’s Kate Bolduan asked Rodgers to comment on the DOJ’s efforts to block McGahn’s testimony, Rodgers called it an “outrageous position” that is aimed at blocking all congressional oversight into the executive branch.
“You have the White House talking point saying, ‘How could they possibly impeach the president on obstruction of congress when they didn’t spend six to eight months going through all the layers of appellate process at the courts?'” she said. “And yet now the administration is saying you can’t go to the courts to resolve this!”
This contradiction, she said, only serves to undermine the very foundations of America’s constitutional order.
“You know, here is where we are — if you have a dispute between the legislative branch and the executive branch, where the executive branch is refusing to acknowledge the constitutionally mandated role of the legislative branch and they won’t let the courts decide it, we are in a constitutional crisis,” she said. “That’s why I think the courts should not take the Department of Justice’s position here.”
Columnist checks S.E. Cupp on live TV for deflecting Trump’s lies: ‘Whatever! We’re not talking about Obama’
CNN conservative host S.E. Cupp was called out on air on Sunday after she compared President Donald Trump's record of falsehoods to misstatements by former President Barack Obama.
"I think there are two different realities and two different sets of quote -- unquote facts," Cupp said regarding Trump's war on the truth. "The propaganda is working."
Cupp then took a moment to "push back" on fellow panelist Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post.
"Stringing all of these lies together is really important and good work," Cupp began. "But I'm not sure that he's getting away with it. I think the media is really holding him and Republicans accountable."