Ana Navarro burns Trump to the ground — and calls him a ‘pathetic, lame excuse, inhumane president’

CNN contributor and one-time Republican strategist Ana Navarro on Thursday absolutely went off on President Donald Trump for his attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).

After Trump implied that the late Michigan Democratic lawmaker might be suffering in hell during a campaign rally on Wednesday, Navarro eviscerated the president for his shocking lack of humanity.

“It’s extremely disturbing, and one of the things we can’t stop is being outraged,” she said. “One of the things that Donald Trump has done is worn us down, where we all just shrug and say, ‘That’s Trump being Trump.’ No! He is the president of the United States!”

Navarro then sent her condolences to Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who was most personally hurt by the attacks on her late husband.

“I am sorry that Debbie is going through this, and I’m even more sorry that we have a pathetic, lame excuse, inhumane President who, instead of embracing the country and trying to unify this country, uses his presidential pulpit to attack dead war heroes, who unlike him did not make up bone spurs!” she said.

She then took a shot at first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign against cyberbullying.

“Try better with ‘Be Best’!” she said. “‘Be Best’ should start at home!”

Watch the video below.

“I am sorry that Debbie [Dingell] is going through this, and I'm even more sorry…that we have a pathetic, lame excuse, inhumane President,” @ananavarro says about President Trump implying that the late Rep. John Dingell is “looking up” from hell. https://t.co/0olAaDaRT8 pic.twitter.com/fpydNJy5qg — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 19, 2019