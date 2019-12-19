Ana Navarro burns Trump to the ground — and calls him a ‘pathetic, lame excuse, inhumane president’
CNN contributor and one-time Republican strategist Ana Navarro on Thursday absolutely went off on President Donald Trump for his attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).
After Trump implied that the late Michigan Democratic lawmaker might be suffering in hell during a campaign rally on Wednesday, Navarro eviscerated the president for his shocking lack of humanity.
“It’s extremely disturbing, and one of the things we can’t stop is being outraged,” she said. “One of the things that Donald Trump has done is worn us down, where we all just shrug and say, ‘That’s Trump being Trump.’ No! He is the president of the United States!”
Navarro then sent her condolences to Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who was most personally hurt by the attacks on her late husband.
“I am sorry that Debbie is going through this, and I’m even more sorry that we have a pathetic, lame excuse, inhumane President who, instead of embracing the country and trying to unify this country, uses his presidential pulpit to attack dead war heroes, who unlike him did not make up bone spurs!” she said.
She then took a shot at first lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign against cyberbullying.
“Try better with ‘Be Best’!” she said. “‘Be Best’ should start at home!”
Watch the video below.
“I am sorry that Debbie [Dingell] is going through this, and I'm even more sorry…that we have a pathetic, lame excuse, inhumane President,” @ananavarro says about President Trump implying that the late Rep. John Dingell is “looking up” from hell. https://t.co/0olAaDaRT8 pic.twitter.com/fpydNJy5qg
— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) December 19, 2019
CNN
CNN reporter corners top Republican on Trump’s wrongdoing — and he just rambles in response
On Wednesday, with the U.S. House of Representatives on its way to a full vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, CNN’s Dana Bash asked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy if any of the testimony that had been presented in the impeachment inquiry bothered him. But the California Republican remained evasive, only saying that he doesn’t believe Trump deserves impeachment.
Bash asked McCarthy, “Did the president do anything wrong? Take away impeachment” — and McCarthy responded, “He did nothing to be impeached.”
https://twitter.com/CNNnewsroom/status/1207298366482386947
CNN
Ana Navarro burns Trump to the ground — and calls him a ‘pathetic, lame excuse, inhumane president’
CNN contributor and one-time Republican strategist Ana Navarro on Thursday absolutely went off on President Donald Trump for his attacks on the late Rep. John Dingell (D-MI).
After Trump implied that the late Michigan Democratic lawmaker might be suffering in hell during a campaign rally on Wednesday, Navarro eviscerated the president for his shocking lack of humanity.
"It's extremely disturbing, and one of the things we can't stop is being outraged," she said. "One of the things that Donald Trump has done is worn us down, where we all just shrug and say, 'That's Trump being Trump.' No! He is the president of the United States!"
CNN
GOP lawmaker squirms when CNN’s Sciutto asks about Rudy Giuliani’s work with KGB-trained operatives
Things got uncomfortable for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) when CNN's Jim Sciutto asked him about Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's work with shady Ukrainians.
During the interview, Sciutto showed Johnson a photo of Giuliani with one of his Ukrainian contacts and informed Johnson that the man is "member of the Ukrainian parliament, pro-Russian, who trained with the KGB."
"Is this a reliable source of information for investigating a U.S. citizen and a former vice president?" Sciutto asked Johnson.
"I don't know anything about that," Johnson said. "That's the first I've heard of it. Rudy Giuliani is a private citizen and can travel wherever he wants and investigate whatever he was. We also heard he was in Ukraine to film a documentary -- I don't know."