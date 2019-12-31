Andrew McCabe apologized for misleading investigators about leaks to the press: FBI agents
According to newly released interview transcripts, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe expressed remorse to internal FBI investigators for changing his story about a conversation he had with a Wall Street Journal reporter.
The Daily Beast reports that the transcripts were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
Just before the 2016 presidential campaign was over, the Journal published a story that described internal discussions among FBI officials regarding an investigation of Hillary Clinton by the agency. The agency then questioned McCabe about the Journal story, of which he said he did not know how the information about the conversations was leaked. But a few months later, his story changed.
On August 8, McCabe acknowledged that he was a source for the Journal’s story.
According to McCabe’s lawyer, McCabe’s initial answer to investigators was misleading because their questions surprised him.
Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.
Breaking Banner
Trump denies golfing during his Florida vacation while he had his Benghazi moment in Iraq
President Donald Trump denied golfing on Tuesday while vacationing at Mar-a-Lago.
"The Fake News said I played golf today, and I did NOT," Trump claimed.
According to pool reports, Trump arrived at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach at 10:46 a.m.
The motorcade left the golf course 49 minutes later.
Trump did not explain why he drove to his golf course but did not play a round.
According to Trump Golf Count, it was his 236th day at a golf course while in office.
Breaking Banner
The 10 most punchable faces of 2019
2019 is coming to a merciful end with bad news (Donald Trump is still president -- BOO!) and good news (he has been impeached -- YAY!) and bad news again (Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham are going to do everything they can to let him stay president because nothing really matters anymore -- JERKS!) and we are all justifiably frustrated and depressed and mad as hell.
Mostly we're mad as hell and feeling impotent as the long slog out of the darkness that was 2019 -- except for Baby Yoda and Popeye's chicken sandwiches -- moves into 2020 where it has to get better.
In the meantime, it's time for our annual review of the most punchable faces of a year that was just begging for its own beat-down.