Andrew McCabe apologized for misleading investigators about leaks to the press: FBI agents

According to newly released interview transcripts, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe expressed remorse to internal FBI investigators for changing his story about a conversation he had with a Wall Street Journal reporter.

The Daily Beast reports that the transcripts were released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Just before the 2016 presidential campaign was over, the Journal published a story that described internal discussions among FBI officials regarding an investigation of Hillary Clinton by the agency. The agency then questioned McCabe about the Journal story, of which he said he did not know how the information about the conversations was leaked. But a few months later, his story changed.

On August 8, McCabe acknowledged that he was a source for the Journal’s story.

According to McCabe’s lawyer, McCabe’s initial answer to investigators was misleading because their questions surprised him.

