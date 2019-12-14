Quantcast
Anti-impeachment Democrat looking at switching to Republican Party after fierce lobbying by Trump: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), one of just two House Democrats to vote against opening a formal impeachment investigation, met with President Donald Trump on Friday, where the president personally urged him to defect to the Republican Party.

Van Drew, one of the most conservative members of the Democratic caucus, has made no decisions yet but is reportedly considering the offer seriously. This comes after denying he was considering such a switch on Tuesday, saying, “I’m not changing anything — just doing my job.”

His spokeswoman declined to comment.

Van Drew’s district, in the southern tip of New Jersey, is highly conservative. He won control of the district in 2018, after longtime incumbent Republican Frank LoBiondo retired. The GOP’s candidate to hold the district, Seth Grossman, imploded spectacularly after a series of racist comments about African-Americans and Muslims were made public, after which the National Republican Congressional Committee pulled its endorsement.


Trump panicked White House attorney will flounder on TV during Senate impeachment trial: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

President Donald Trump and his Republican allies have begun to debate how best to handle the impeachment trial. And one of the key questions at hand is who will represent Trump in the Senate.

One obvious choice would be White House counsel Pat Cipollone. But according to The New York Times, there is a problem: Trump is scared that he might not be particularly good on national television.

"Mr. Cipollone is expected to represent Mr. Trump at the trial, along with the president’s outside lawyers," reported Sheryl Gay Stolberg. "But the president has also been quizzing people about who his lawyers should be, and has noted Mr. Cipollone’s lack of TV experience, as the trial will be televised, a person involved in the planning said."

Russia went looking for puppets in America — and they found Trump and the Republicans

Published

38 mins ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

The Russians wasted decades infiltrating the left attempting to gain purchase in American political life. There was the Communist Party USA, of course. Established in 1919, the CPUSA grew through the 1930s and boasted a membership of about 100,000 at the beginning of World War II. A hundred thousand! Whoop-de-doo!

This article first appeared in Salon

Then there were the spinoff lefty parties like the Socialist Workers Party, the Progressive Labor Party, the Workers World Party, the Socialist Labor Party, the Progressive Labor Party — we could go on listing one splinter group after another with “socialist” or “labor” or “workers” in its title. They were tiny groups with memberships that were sometimes less than 100, and they would all deny being infiltrated by the Russkies, naturally. So would the “New Left” groups that came later, like SDS and The Weathermen. Nobody wanted to admit they were under Russian influence. Everything they were doing, from opposing the war in Vietnam to civil rights to fighting for free speech, was being done for completely pure reasons.

2020 Election

William Barr made it clear this week that he'd sign off on a sham investigation into the Dems' 2020 nominee

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 14, 2019

By

Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.

A perfect storm propelled New York's sleaziest real estate developer to an Electoral College victory in 2016 despite winning three million fewer votes than his opponent, but Nate Silver made a compelling argument that the letter James Comey sent to Congress just 11 days before Election Day announcing that the FBI was re-opening its probe into Hillary Clinton's emails was decisive.

