Anti-impeachment Democrat looking at switching to Republican Party after fierce lobbying by Trump: report

On Saturday, the Washington Post reported that Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ), one of just two House Democrats to vote against opening a formal impeachment investigation, met with President Donald Trump on Friday, where the president personally urged him to defect to the Republican Party.

Van Drew, one of the most conservative members of the Democratic caucus, has made no decisions yet but is reportedly considering the offer seriously. This comes after denying he was considering such a switch on Tuesday, saying, “I’m not changing anything — just doing my job.”

His spokeswoman declined to comment.

Van Drew’s district, in the southern tip of New Jersey, is highly conservative. He won control of the district in 2018, after longtime incumbent Republican Frank LoBiondo retired. The GOP’s candidate to hold the district, Seth Grossman, imploded spectacularly after a series of racist comments about African-Americans and Muslims were made public, after which the National Republican Congressional Committee pulled its endorsement.