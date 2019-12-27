Anti-racist group protests tweets about black Miss France 2020
An anti-racist association said Friday it has filed a complaint with French prosecutors over racist comments posted on social media after a black woman from Guadeloupe was chosen Miss France 2020.
Clemence Botino has been the target of racist comments, especially on Twitter, since she won the title on December 14, the Representative Council of Black Associations (CRAN) said in a statement.
“These comments must be sanctioned, they are totally unacceptable,” CRAN president Ghyslain Vedeux told AFP.
He also criticised the platform Pharos, which the French government had put in place to fight against hate speech online.
“There was no reaction from the authorities, or the government,” he added, especially complaining about the lack of action on the part of Marlene Schiappa, secretary of state in charge of fighting discrimination.
CRAN also pointed out that there had been racist tweets about Evelyne de Larichaudy, originally from Reunion, after she won the Miss Ile-de-France beauty contest,
Climate change caused 15 disasters costing over $1 billion this year: charity
At least 15 natural disasters linked to climate change this year caused damage of over $1 billion and seven of them cost at least $10 billion, British charity Christian Aid said Friday.
This year is set to be the second hottest year in history and each of the disasters in the report has a link with climate change, Christian Aid said.
"Extreme weather, fueled by climate change, struck every corner of the globe in 2019. From Southern Africa to North America and from Australia and Asia to Europe, floods, storms and fires brought chaos and destruction," it said.
Assembling its report from official figures, estimates by NGOs and aid bodies, scientific studies and media reports, the British charity said the disasters displaced millions and caused widespread deaths.
Plane crashes into house in Kazakhstan killing 14
At least 14 people died Friday when a passenger plane carrying 100 people crashed into a house shortly after takeoff from Kazakhstan's largest city, authorities said.
The Bek Air plane "fell off the radar" minutes after it took off from Almaty airport at 7.05 am (01:05 GMT) on its way to the capital, Nur-Sultan, the airport authority said in a statement.
"There are 14 dead at the (crash) site," the city government said in a statement sent from its Telegram messenger app.
It added that a further 17 patients were being treated in hospital in a "serious condition", including at least eight children.
Commentary
Looking at the last three decades offers an encouraging lesson in how swiftly the tides of history can turn
Looking over the endless end-of-decade retrospectives, including those here at Salon, gave me a moment this week to think about the other ends of decades I've witnessed, including one that was momentous simply for also being the end of a millennium. I was still too small to remember anything about 1979, besides perhaps a few flashes of a baby blanket and my pregnant mother, but each of them since then stands out in my memory mostly as a time of hope.
1989: My mother, grandmother, sister and I are in our living room in West Texas, watching MTV (always MTV) and the thrum of excitement is undeniable because it's really happening: The Berlin Wall is coming down. Images of Germans crossing the border for the first time are broadcast around the world. The low-grade, constant fear of nuclear annihilation that had defined not just my childhood, but that of my parents, was crumbling. I'm too young to understand most of it, but I am optimistic.