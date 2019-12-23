Australian PM dismisses ‘reckless’ calls to curb coal
Under-fire Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for “reckless” and “job-destroying” cuts to the country’s vast coal industry in the face of a deadly climate-fueled bushfire crisis.
“I am not going to write off the jobs of thousands of Australians by walking away from traditional industries,” Morrison told the Seven Network, in one of several morning interviews rejecting calls for further action.
“What we won’t do is engage in reckless and job-destroying and economy-crunching targets which are being sought,” he told Channel 9, responding to calls for more climate-friendly policies.
Morrison’s conservative government has fiercely defended the lucrative coal industry in Australia, which produces a third of global coal exports and provides jobs in key swing electoral districts.
Morrison’s media blitz came as he sought to limit the political fallout from a much-criticised Hawaiian holiday — taken as bushfires destroyed an area the size of Belgium and unleashed toxic smoke into Australia’s major cities.
Conditions eased markedly on Monday, but authorities said in the last few days almost 200 homes have been damaged by fires in South Australia and New South Wales.
Bushfires are endemic in Australia, but scientists say several weather phenomena have come together to make this spring-summer bushfire season among the worst on record.
Record-low rainfall, record-high temperatures and high winds have made the situation more combustible, and according to scientists, are influenced by climate change.
Morrison has insisted Australia will meet its 2030 emissions targets, although that will largely be done by counting past credits rather than through new reductions.
“I’m going to maintain the course of responsible management, responsibly addressing the changes of climate change and responsibly ensuring that we can grow our economy in what is a very tough climate at the moment,” he told the Seven Network.
While Australia’s national carbon emissions are low compared with major polluters, its fossil fuel exports — mostly coal — account for an estimated seven percent of the world’s carbon emissions.
© 2019 AFP
Australian PM dismisses ‘reckless’ calls to curb coal
Under-fire Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday rejected calls for "reckless" and "job-destroying" cuts to the country's vast coal industry in the face of a deadly climate-fueled bushfire crisis.
"I am not going to write off the jobs of thousands of Australians by walking away from traditional industries," Morrison told the Seven Network, in one of several morning interviews rejecting calls for further action.
"What we won't do is engage in reckless and job-destroying and economy-crunching targets which are being sought," he told Channel 9, responding to calls for more climate-friendly policies.
Taliban claim attack that killed US soldier in Afghanistan
The Taliban claimed responsibility for an attack Monday on American troops that killed one US soldier and, according to the insurgents, wounded several more.
The killing is likely to have consequences for ongoing talks between the US and the Taliban. President Donald Trump in September declared negotiations "dead" after the Taliban killed a US soldier in a Kabul bombing.
Negotiations have since restarted in Doha, but were earlier this month put on a "pause" following yet another bombing, this time at the Bagram air base north of Kabul.
Breaking Banner
Impeachment: So what happens now? Here’s your relatively clear guide to a very murky process
Last Wednesday evening, 229 House Democrats joined with a lone former Republican to impeach President Donald Trump. In that moment our 45th president became only the third to be formally impeached, as well as the fourth to face a likely impeachment trial. (More on that below.)
Let's see if we can break down, as objectively as possible, how impeachment works, what happened on the three previous occasions when a president faced impeachment, and how the Trump impeachment fits into the broader context of the Constitution and American history.The power to impeach a president is laid out in Article II, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution, with other sections of the document providing clarifying details.
Article II, Section 4 states that “the President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution states that the House of Representatives “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment,” while Article I, Section 3 states that “the Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.” It also requires that, in cases of presidential impeachment, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court must preside, and that two-thirds of the members present must vote for conviction in order to remove the president from office.