Before you buy a Ring camera, check out this affordable alternative

When it comes to protecting your home, getting a video doorbell is one of the easiest, yet effective steps you can take. Empowering you to greet visitors remotely, keep tabs on deliveries, and deter potential intruders, a video doorbell can be a powerful home security tool.

Ring’s catalogue of video doorbells has no-doubt brought this technology to the mainstream, but even its most economical models can leave a sizable dent in your checking account. For those looking to shore up their home’s defenses while sticking to a budget, the RemoBell® S: Fast-Responding Smart Video Doorbell Camera may be the perfect alternative.

Outfitted with HD video recording, motion sensing, night vision, and two-way audio, the RemoBell® S offers much of the functionality you’d come to expect from a video doorbell, but it’ll only run you $91.

The RemoBell S lets you monitor and record activity in front of your home in real-time. Just install the ​remo+ app to your iOS or Android device, sync your RemoBell, and you’re all set. What’s more, RemoBell® lets you access video feeds from your camera within three days for free—something other brands charge extra for.

Right now, you can get your own RemoBell® S for $91, discounted from the usual $99 retail price. Get an additional 15% off with promo code “MERRYSAVE15” at checkout.

