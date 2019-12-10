Bill Barr attacks FBI for ‘bad faith’ probe of Trump campaign in bonkers interview

Attorney General Bill Barr attacked the FBI for investigating the Trump campaign’s multiple contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 presidential campaign as being a “bad faith” probe.

In an interview with NBC News, Barr outlined why he disagreed with Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s conclusion that the FBI was justified in launching its investigation into the Trump campaign.

“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press,” Barr said. “I think there were gross abuses…and inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI. I think that leaves open the possibility that there was bad faith.”

Barr also faulted Horowitz for concluding the FBI didn’t have any political malice in opening the investigation simply because he found no evidence to contradict that conclusion.

“All he said was, people gave me an explanation and I didn’t find anything to contradict it… he hasn’t decided the issue of improper motive,” Barr said. “I think we have to wait until the full investigation is done.”

During the interview, reports NBC News, Barr portrayed the Russia probe as “a bogus endeavor that was foisted on Trump,” when in reality special counsel Robert Mueller was only appointed to investigate the matter after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey because he wouldn’t publicly exonerate the president of any wrongdoing.