Bill Barr attacks FBI for ‘bad faith’ probe of Trump campaign in bonkers interview
Attorney General Bill Barr attacked the FBI for investigating the Trump campaign’s multiple contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 presidential campaign as being a “bad faith” probe.
In an interview with NBC News, Barr outlined why he disagreed with Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s conclusion that the FBI was justified in launching its investigation into the Trump campaign.
“I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press,” Barr said. “I think there were gross abuses…and inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI. I think that leaves open the possibility that there was bad faith.”
Barr also faulted Horowitz for concluding the FBI didn’t have any political malice in opening the investigation simply because he found no evidence to contradict that conclusion.
“All he said was, people gave me an explanation and I didn’t find anything to contradict it… he hasn’t decided the issue of improper motive,” Barr said. “I think we have to wait until the full investigation is done.”
During the interview, reports NBC News, Barr portrayed the Russia probe as “a bogus endeavor that was foisted on Trump,” when in reality special counsel Robert Mueller was only appointed to investigate the matter after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey because he wouldn’t publicly exonerate the president of any wrongdoing.
Featured Video
Bill Barr attacks FBI for ‘bad faith’ probe of Trump campaign in bonkers interview
Attorney General Bill Barr attacked the FBI for investigating the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian agents during the 2016 presidential campaign as being a "bad faith" probe.
In an interview with NBC News, Barr outlined why he disagreed with Inspector General Michael Horowitz's conclusion that the FBI was justified in launching its investigation into the Trump campaign.
"I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely fanned and hyped by a completely irresponsible press," Barr said. "I think there were gross abuses…and inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI. I think that leaves open the possibility that there was bad faith."
Fox News cuts off Kevin McCarthy’s unhinged rant after he says Pelosi ‘wished we’d go into a recession’
Fox News and other cable outlets cut off House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty (R-CA) on Tuesday as he was denouncing articles of impeachment that were introduced by Democrats moments earlier.
McCarthy reacted to the articles of impeachment by attacking the Democrats' process instead of mounting a defense of President Donald Trump's alleged abuse of power.
"Nothing on that phone call is wrong," McCarthy said of Trump's telephone call with the president of Ukraine. "If somebody is an elected official and they did something wrong but they run for another office, somehow what they did is not wrong anymore?"
GOP’s Kevin McCarthy repeatedly lies in Trump defense against articles of impeachment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy defended President Donald Trump from the articles of impeachment issued by Democrats, and he was roundly criticized for lying about the evidence.
The California Republican complained that the minority was not allowed to call witnesses during impeachment hearings, and then cited testimony from a GOP witness to defend the president.
"We watched in a hearing, a Democrat constitutional scholar that did not vote for President Trump say this was the weakest, the thinnest, the fastest impeachment in the history of America," McCarthy said. "He then went to say if there was an abuse it would be abuse on the Democrats to move forward. The speaker must not have listened to that hearing. If the speaker had only waited 48 hours to release the transcript, America would not be put through the nightmare."