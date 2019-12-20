Billy Graham interview from 2011 discounts his son’s attack on Christianity Today editorial

The late Rev. Billy Graham’s son Franklin proclaimed that his father would be astounded by the editorial his publication Christianity Today published this week endorsing the impeachment of President Donald Trump on moral reasons.

“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Franklin Graham said on Facebook. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He attacked the editorial as “unfathomable” and a “totally partisan attack on the President of the United States.” Graham asked why “Christianity Today choose to take the side of the Democrat left whose only goal is to discredit and smear the name of a sitting president?”

But a 2011 interview with the elder Graham indicates that his father wouldn’t have gotten involved in politics at all.

“I also would have steered clear of politics. I’m grateful for the opportunities God gave me to minister to people in high places. … But looking back I know I sometimes cros­sed the line, and I wouldn’t do that now.”

Read the full Q&A with Graham at Christianity Today.