Quantcast
Connect with us

Billy Graham interview from 2011 discounts his son’s attack on Christianity Today editorial

Published

1 min ago

on

The late Rev. Billy Graham’s son Franklin proclaimed that his father would be astounded by the editorial his publication Christianity Today published this week endorsing the impeachment of President Donald Trump on moral reasons.

“My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump,” Franklin Graham said on Facebook. “He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He attacked the editorial as “unfathomable” and a “totally partisan attack on the President of the United States.” Graham asked why “Christianity Today choose to take the side of the Democrat left whose only goal is to discredit and smear the name of a sitting president?”

But a 2011 interview with the elder Graham indicates that his father wouldn’t have gotten involved in politics at all.

“I also would have steered clear of politics. I’m grateful for the opportunities God gave me to minister to people in high places. … But looking back I know I sometimes cros­sed the line, and I wouldn’t do that now.”

Read the full Q&A with Graham at Christianity Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving teacher suspended again for slurring black and Latino kids: ‘She wanted to bring back slavery’

Published

14 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

A California middle school teacher was placed on administrative leave for a second time after students revealed her shockingly racist language and conduct.

Students from Sage Academy Magnet School in Palmdale first reported the teacher's comments in late October, but she was allowed to return last week after she had been placed on leave and faced unspecified disciplinary action, reported KABC-TV.

Students and their parents brought new concerns to a meeting of the school's governing board, and she was placed on leave again while another investigation is conducted.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump admission Putin is advising him on Ukraine opens door for additional impeachment subpoenas: columnist

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

A report stating advisers to Donald Trump are admitting that the president believes officials in Ukraine tried to help the Democrats beat him in 2016 -- based upon Vladimir Putin's assurances -- led conservative Jennifer Rubin to conclude impeachment investigators need to take another hard look at Trump's relationship with the Russian president.

In a column for the Washington Post, the vocal critic of the president noted the report that states, "The president’s intense resistance to the assessment of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia systematically interfered in the 2016 campaign — and the blame he cast instead on a rival country — led many of his advisers to think that Putin himself helped spur the idea of Ukraine’s culpability, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Feds shoot Alabama woman seconds after bursting into her home while looking for suspect already in jail

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 20, 2019

By

Federal marshals shot an Alabama woman inside her home while looking for a drug suspect who was already in jail.

A drug task force unit raided a home around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in Mobile County seeking a man who no longer lived there -- and who had been arrested on drug charges about 15 hours earlier, reported AL.com.

The man's nephew was outside emptying the trash with a friend before work, and his fiancée Ann Rylee was sleeping inside on a recliner when sheriff's deputies and marshals arrived in body armor.

Continue Reading
 
 