Black state legislator says he was pulled over for ‘looking suspicious’ while campaigning against Mitch McConnell

A black lawmaker in Kentucky claims police pulled him over while he was on a “listening tour” to explore challenging Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the 2020 election.

Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker of Louisville launched an exploratory effort in November, saying he would support the Green New Deal, Medicare for all and “taxing millionaires like Mitch McConnell,” the Courier Journal reported at the time.

In a video posted to Twitter, Booker explained the incident that occurred on the second day of his listening tour.

“We’re on the road here to Eastern Kentucky, leaving my neighborhood in the West End, and our team got pulled over,” he explained. “The officer said we looked suspicious, we don’t belong around here, what are you doing?”

“And what I want to say is, it might look suspicious to see someone like me saying that we can do something bold for our future and that we cand stand and build a movement,” Booker said. “So don’t be alarmed. When you see our truck headed down the road, just beep a horn, put a fist in the air, and know that we’re fighting for you.”

Booker was born only a few months after McConnell was first elected to the Senate in 1984.

Kicking off the second day of our listening tour, my team was pulled over for looking suspicious. This movement isn’t suspicious. We are taking a stand together, and this is our time. From Pike to the Purchase, let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/0oBDFsOOeY — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) December 4, 2019