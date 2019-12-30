Bolivia to expel Mexican ambassador, Spanish envoys as diplomatic row deepens
Bolivia’s interim president says her government is expelling the top Mexican diplomat in the country over an alleged attempt by members of Bolivia’s former government to leave their refuge in the Mexican embassy with Spanish help and flee the country.
Bolivia has also declared two Spanish diplomats persona non grata and asked a group of Spanish security agents to leave as a result of the incident, and Spain expelled three Bolivian officials Monday in response.
Interim President Jeanine Áñez said Ambassador María Teresa Mercado had been given 72 hours to leave the country.
The incident centers around a group of nine former officials in the government of deposed Bolivian President Evo Morales who sought refuge in the Mexican embassy after Morales stepped down under pressure last month.
The acting Bolivian government has charged the former officials with sedition, terrorism and electoral fraud and has refused to allow them safe passage out of the country.
The Bolivian government has accused Spanish diplomats of trying to help the nine officials leave the Mexican embassy on Friday and says the Spaniards arrived at the embassy accompanied by a group of hooded Spanish security agents. Spain has denied the charges.
“A serious violation has been committed against Bolivian sovereignty and democracy, which must be respected,” Áñez said.
Bolivia declared two high-ranking Spanish diplomats persona non grata and six Spanish security officials departed Bolivia on Sunday after the Bolivian government asked them to leave.
Spain’s interim government said Monday that it was expelling three Bolivian diplomats accredited in Spain in response to Bolivia’s “hostile gesture.”
It said that Spain “categorically rejects any hint about the alleged willingness to interfere in the internal political affairs of Bolivia,” and called the allegations “conspiracy theories.”
A police union in Spain said that the agents from the national police force’s Special Operations Group, which provides diplomatic security, were partially masked Friday to protest their identities for their own security, a routine precaution.
The Mexican government said its diplomats in Bolivia had followed the principles of Mexican foreign policy and international law.
“We consider this to be a political decision,” the government said in a written statement.
Five days after Christmas, Trump urges supports to buy ‘Impeach Santa!’ hats — that are no longer for sale
President Donald Trump failed at interjecting money into far-right media after he retweeted outdated information after at day at Trump International Golf Club with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
Despite it being five days after Christmas, Trump retweeted a Dec. 16 link to the store at Breitbart News -- which was once run by Steve Bannon -- selling an "Impeach Santa!" hat.
https://twitter.com/BreitbartNews/status/1206665752893427712
"This Christmas, let the impeach-a-maniacs in your life know we're lauging (sic) AT them, not with them," the message read. But by the time Trump retweeted the message, Christmas had passed and the hats were no longer being sold.
Federal judge dismisses suit from John Bolton aide after House drops subpoena
On Monday, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit against Charles Kupperman, the former deputy to ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Judge Richard Leon determined that since the House withdrew its subpoena ordering him to give information to the impeachment proceedings, Kupperman's suit seeking guidance on how to respond to the subpoena was moot and no longer needed him to resolve the matter one way or the other.
Kupperman was one of many officials House Democrats were interested in questioning to gain more information about the Ukraine scheme. Ultimately, the House moved to impeach Trump without the testimony of all the officials they wanted, due to time constraints, and the Senate now faces pressure to call many of these witnesses, including Bolton himself.
‘Murder Inc says what?’: Twitter fires back at NRA for praising man who killed church shooter
In a tweet this Monday, the official Twitter account for the National Rifle Association (NRA) praised Jack Wilson, the church head of security who killed a gunman within seconds after he killed two people in a North Texas church this weekend.
"The NRA extends our deepest sympathies to the victims and families of the TX church shooting," the NRA's tweet read. "We would also like to thank Jack Wilson for his heroic actions. Jack is a hero. America is great because of selfless patriots like Jack. Thank you, Jack. Your courage saved many lives."