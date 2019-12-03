Bolivia unveils anti-terror unit to fight ‘threatening’ foreign groups
Bolivia’s interim government on Tuesday unveiled a new anti-terrorism police force it said was aimed at dismantling foreign groups “threatening” the troubled South American country.
“This anti-terrorist group has a mission of dismantling absolutely all the terrorist cells that are threatening our homeland,” Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said during an official ceremony to present the 60-strong force.
Murillo reviewed the ranks of masked, black-clad troops that make up the new force, called the GAT, at the ceremony in La Paz.
The minister said the state had to act to “free Bolivia from these narcoterrorists who have settled in the country in the last 14 years” — a pointed reference to ex-president Evo Morales’ term in office.
Morales resigned on November 10 amid swelling protests over what political opponents said was his rigging of October 20 elections.
He fled to Mexico the following day after losing the support of the military and police, claiming to be the victim of a coup.
Morales wrote on Twitter that “the coup plotters who attacked power in Bolivia are now inventing incredible stories to blame others for the terror that they themselves are imposing from the state.”
“The only terrorist plan they are carrying out is theirs, with blood and fire against all Bolivians.”
The new interim government of right-wing president Jeanine Anez has denounced foreign influence in the country since taking power, naming Colombians, Peruvians, Cubans and Venezuelans at different times.
Her government has blamed foreigners for provoking violent clashes during more than a month of post-election violence in Bolivia that has left dozens of people dead.
Police say an Argentine national arrested and held in the eastern city of Santa Cruz is a former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla who they say stoked violence there.
John Dean declares Trump impeachment report details obstruction of justice that is bigger than Nixon’s Watergate
Former White House Counsel John Dean explained during a CNN appearance Tuesday that the report published by the House Intelligence Committee made a bigger case than even Watergate did against former President Richard Nixon.
In a panel discussion, Dean, who now serves as a lecturer, author and political commentator, explained that the obstructions of justice by Trump and his White House are greater than even Nixon's during Watergate.
"Here's what the second thing they have done is to point out that the abuse of Congress here and the obstruction of Congress is much more compelling than it was in the Nixon case," Dean told Anderson Cooper. "They have built that in this report as they take it to the Judiciary [Committee] where they already have that report."
GOP congressman facing voter fraud and perjury allegations for listing a UPS store as his residence
On Tuesday, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported that Rep. Steve Watkins (R-KS) is facing allegations of voter fraud and election perjury for lying about his residence on his voter registration form.
Watkins listed his address for voting purposes as 6021 S.W. 29th St. in Topeka, which is in fact a UPS store. His campaign contends that Watkins made the alteration by mistake, although state officials from both parties are calling for an investigation.
Mike Pence was implicated — and Fox News just threw him under the bus
Fox News revealed on the lower-third of their screen Tuesday night that the Intelligence Committee report implicates Vice President Mike Pence, as "The Weekly List's" Amy Siskind captured.
Indeed, Pence was implicated in the damning report released Tuesday afternoon, though Fox News has been implicated in coordinating with President Donald Trump to get rid of the Ukraine ambassador and perpetuate conspiracy theories that protect Russia.