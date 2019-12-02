Quantcast
Connect with us

Bombshell report says AG Barr is disagreeing with his own staff on Trump investigation

Published

3 hours ago

on

Attorney General Bill Barr is reportedly disagreeing with his own professional staff as he continues to defend President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported Monday.

“Attorney General William P. Barr has told associates he disagrees with the Justice Department’s inspector general on one of the key findings in an upcoming report — that the FBI had enough information in July 2016 to justify launching an investigation into members of the Trump campaign, according to people familiar with the matter,” The Post reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, is due to release his long-awaited findings in a week, but behind the scenes at the Justice Department, disagreement has surfaced about one of Horowitz’s central conclusions on the origins of the Russia investigation. The discord could be the prelude to a major fissure within federal law enforcement on the controversial question of investigating a presidential campaign,” the newspaper explained.

“Barr’s public defenses of President Trump, including his assertion that intelligence agents spied on the Trump campaign, have led Democrats to accuse him of acting like the president’s personal attorney and eroding the independence of the Justice Department,” the newspaper noted.

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s disregard for reality could result in his refusal to leave office after losing in 2020: NYT columnist

Published

26 mins ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

President Donald Trump may refuse to leave office if he loses the 2020 election, a New York Times contributing op-ed writer explained on CNN on Monday.

Anchor Don Lemon interviewed Wajahat Ali, and played a clip of Fox News personality Tucker Carlson siding with Russia against America.

"Russia attacked our elections and Russia is attacking our ally Ukraine, over 13,000 Ukrainians have died, but Tucker Carlson and the Republican Party have made this Faustian bargain they will burn everything down for Trump," Ali explained.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson blasted for once again siding with Russia against the United States

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

On Monday, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson said he was siding with the Russian Federation against American foreign policy interests.

“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” said Carlson.

Carlson made a similar comment on his show last Monday, but attempted to walk it back by claiming he was just kidding.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Seattle Times evacuated after bomb threat — journalists worked on the sidewalk to get the newspaper out

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 2, 2019

By

The Seattle Times newspaper office was evacuated on Monday due to a bomb threat.

Paige Cornwell, a reporter at the newspaper, posted images on Twitter of journalists continuing to work after being evacuated.

So someone sent in a bomb threat to @seattletimes and we had to evacuate the newsroom for an hour, but that didn’t stop us from working. (Also, I take my floor warden duties very seriously) pic.twitter.com/pzwKIkmSgB

Continue Reading
 
 