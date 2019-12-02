Bombshell report says AG Barr is disagreeing with his own staff on Trump investigation

Attorney General Bill Barr is reportedly disagreeing with his own professional staff as he continues to defend President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported Monday.
“Attorney General William P. Barr has told associates he disagrees with the Justice Department’s inspector general on one of the key findings in an upcoming report — that the FBI had enough information in July 2016 to justify launching an investigation into members of the Trump campaign, according to people familiar with the matter,” The Post reported.
“The Justice Department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, is due to release his long-awaited findings in a week, but behind the scenes at the Justice Department, disagreement has surfaced about one of Horowitz’s central conclusions on the origins of the Russia investigation. The discord could be the prelude to a major fissure within federal law enforcement on the controversial question of investigating a presidential campaign,” the newspaper explained.
“Barr’s public defenses of President Trump, including his assertion that intelligence agents spied on the Trump campaign, have led Democrats to accuse him of acting like the president’s personal attorney and eroding the independence of the Justice Department,” the newspaper noted.
