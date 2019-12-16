Russian oligarchs revealed as top UK Conservative Party donors in just-released report
Just days after his victory in a landslide election, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cleared the released of a report that details Russian interference in the nation’s elections, Newsweek reports.
Johnson’s government has resisted calls to release the report for months, and some have accused the Prime Minister of withholding the report’s potentially embarrassing revelations until after he secured office.
“In line with his responsibilities under the Justice and Security Act 2013, the prime minister carefully considered the report of the former committee,” a spokesperson for Johnson said. “He is content publication would not prejudice the functions of those bodies that safeguard our national security.”
Johnson has repeatedly denied that politics played a role in the delay of the report’s release.
“There is absolutely no evidence that I know of to show any interference in any British electoral event,” Johnson said during the campaign.
According to The Sunday Times, multiple wealthy Russians are among the top donors to Johnson’s Conservative Party.
Economic woes in Rust Belt states threaten Trump’s 2020 chances — and it’s predicted to get worse
Job growth has slowed sharply in states President Donald Trump won in 2016 -- and needs to win re-election next year.
States that depend heavily on manufacturing and agriculture have been hit hard by Trump's trade war, and tariffs have driven up prices on imported parts and materials while also reducing demand for American products overseas, reported the New York Times.
Trump promised to bring jobs back to Rust Belt states, but growth has dramatically slowed down in recent months in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Commentary
Here’s the depressing truth about why Trump will cling to power
Donald Trump is no Richard Nixon.
Nixon was a bully, a cynic and a crook who did all kinds of damage to American politics and society, not to mention to Cambodia and Vietnam, too. And yet he had a sense of obligation to his office — and to the Republican Party, a venerable institution that got its start in the 1850s by opposing the spread of slavery.
And so in August 1974, after the congressional leadership of the Republican Party told him that they wouldn’t stand for the Watergate cover-up, Nixon got on a helicopter and flew out of history.